Cesc Fabregas Reportedly Making 'Contingency Plans' Amid Chelsea Exit Rumours

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is reportedly considering his options in case the club decide not to offer him a new contract.

The Spaniard's current terms at Stamford Bridge are poised to run out at the end of the campaign, meaning he is free to discuss a pre-contract in January with overseas clubs, with a view to a free transfer in the summer.

According to Nizaar Kinsella of Goal, Fabregas is already making "contingency plans" in case he does move on:

"He is now operating as the back-up option for Jorginho, a specialist in quick, one-touch passing, with the Italy international having joined the Blues from Napoli at the same time as the manager. Fabregas remains keen to fight for a spot at Chelsea, but may struggle to retain his salary as the club's second highest paid player, behind Eden Hazard."

Kinsella added that Chelsea have a policy of only offering players over the age of 30 one-year extensions to their deals. The Spaniard turned 31 in May.

The former Arsenal man is a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge, having arrived from Barcelona in 2014 and helped the Blues win two Premier League titles. While he may no longer be the force he once was in central midfield, he has shown in glimpses this term he can still be a big asset to the team.

In last week's win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, the Spain star was able to control the tempo of the game at Anfield:



Per The Pride of London Twitter account, although Fabregas may not be a natural in the deepest midfield position in the way Jorginho is, he is still adept at opening up an opponent with a swing of his right boot:



If Fabregas is willing to be a rotation option in midfield, he can still be an important player for Chelsea, as he can fulfil a number of different roles in that area of the pitch.

While the Blues do have the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to call on too, the former of that trio is at Chelsea only on a season-long loan from Real Madrid. Losing Fabregas may leave them a little short in central areas as a result.

Plus, he's proved himself as one of the most creative players in the history of the Premier League:



Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri will be looking to build a dynamic and intense team during his time with the Blues, traits that Fabregas doesn't have in abundance anymore. Even so, someone of his calibre and experience would be useful to have around the squad.

Of course, much depends on Fabregas. Not only does he have a decision to make on whether to take a pay cut, but he may feel as though he still has it in him to play on a more regular basis at the highest level.