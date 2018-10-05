Ranking the Top 15 Contenders on the Golden Boy Shortlist

0 of 11

The shortlist for the 2018 Golden Boy award has been narrowed down to 40 names, all of whom will be hoping to lift the same trophy the likes of Isco, Paul Pogba, Raheem Sterling and Kylian Mbappe already have.

Here B/R sifts through the list, ditches more than half of it and ranks the 15 most deserving candidates.

Deciding which names to leave aside wasn't a difficult process. Considering the award is given based on how strong a calendar year the player has had, it's remarkable that players like Nicolo Zaniolo (93 first-team minutes in 2018) and Jota (yet to make his first-team bow for Benfica) are included.

Add that to the fact the likes of Ryan Sessegnon (nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year) and Jadon Sancho (trailblazing for English youngsters in the Bundesliga) aren't included, and it makes for a strange list.

Ordering the top 15 was understandably tough. The top two feel pretty iron-clad, but from three down to eight, there are some valid arguments about which go each way. Take a look, enjoy and let us know who you think will win the trophy in the comments section below.