Europa League 2018: Matchday 2 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Arsenal and Chelsea will continue their UEFA Europa League campaigns on Thursday when they take on FK Qarabag and Vidi, respectively.

Elsewhere, AC Milan host Olympiakos while Sevilla travel to Krasnodar, and Celtic face a tricky away trip to Red Bull Salzburg.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers side will play host to Rapid Vienna at Ibrox, while Lazio play Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

Thursday's Schedule, Predictions

Astana 0-1 Rennes, 3:50 p.m. BST/10:50 a.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK), Univision Deportes (USA)

Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 AKE Larnaca, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Zurich 1-1 Ludogorets, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Rosenborg 1-2 RB Leipzig, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Red Bull Salzburg 3-1 Celtic, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (UK)

Bordeaux 2-0 FC Copenhagen, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Zenit 3-1 Slavia Prague, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Fenerbache 2-1 Spartak Trnava, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Anderlecht 1-1 Dinamo Zagreb, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Vorskla 0-2 Sporting CP, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Qarabag 1-3 Arsenal, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK), Galavision (USA)

Real Betis 2-0 F91 Dudelange, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

AC Milan 2-1 Olympiakos, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (UK), Univision Deportes (USA)

Jablonec 0-3 Dynamo Kiev, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Spartak Moscow 2-2 Villarreal, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Rangers 1-1 Rapid Vienna, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (UK)

Krasnodar 0-2 Sevilla, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Standard Liege 2-0 Akhisar, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK), Univision Deportes (USA)

Apollon 1-2 Marseille, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Lazio, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (UK) Galavision (USA)

Malmo 1-3 Besiktas, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Sarpsborg 08 1-1 Genk, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

BATE Borisov 2-0 PAOK, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Chelsea 4-1 Vidi, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK)

In the USA B/R Live, fuboTV and Univision Deportes will provide coverage. In the UK, viewers can stream the Europa League via the BT Sport app.

Match Odds

Astana (4-3), Draw (9-4), Rennes (13-5)

AC Milan (1-2), Draw 15-4), Olympiakos (39-5)

Anderlecht (13-12), Draw (27-10), Dinamo Zagreb (3-1)

Bayer Leverkusen (4-9), Draw (77-19), AEK Larnaca (9-1)

Real Betis (1-5), Draw (73-10), Dudelange (18-1)

Bordeaux (19-20), Draw (13-5), FC Copenhagen (7-2)

Zurich (19-10), Draw (52-21), Ludogorets (8-5)

Qarabag (19-2), Draw (7-2), Arsenal (7-15)

Fenerbahce (4-11), Draw (9-2), Trnava (10-1)

Rosenborg (7-2), Draw (41-13), RB Leipzig (5-6)

Salzburg (4-6), Draw (33-10), Celtic (9-2)

Vorskla (9-2), Draw (13-5), Sporting CP (5-6)

Zenit (4-5), Draw (14-5), Slavia Prague (21-5)

Apollon (10-3), Draw (11-4), Marseille (1-1)

BATE (47-23), Draw (11-5), PAOK (17-10)

Chelsea (1-9), Draw (39-4), Vidi (29-1)

Eintracht Frankfurt (8-5), Draw (52-21), Lazio (2-1)

Krasnodar (11-5), Draw (45-17), Sevilla (26-19)

Jablonec (9-5), Draw (9-4), Dynamo Kiev (28-15)

Malmo (12-5), Draw (23-9), Besiktas (13-10)

Rangers (21-20), Draw (27-10), Rapid Vienna (3-1)

Sarpsborg (17-4), Draw (38-11), Genk (7-10)

Spartak Moscow (2-1), Draw (28-11), Villarreal (20-13)

Standard Liege (4-9), Draw (4-1), Akhisar (7-1)

Chelsea vs. Vidi

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri opted to deploy a strong team in the Blues' opening Europa League match against PAOK—aside from Eden Hazard being rested he named an almost full-strength side—which suggests the Italian is prepared to take the competition seriously.

The Blues are at home to arguably the weakest team in their group when they take on Vidi at Stamford Bridge, so it would not be an enormous surprise if he were a little more sparing with some of his first-team regulars this time around.

Two players likely to feature are Ross Barkley and Alvaro Morata.

Both played against PAOK, and the former impressed with an assist in one of his best showings in a Chelsea shirt, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

The match should have served as a much-needed confidence booster for Morata, too, but it may have had an opposite effect on the Spaniard, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Sarri will hope to see more of the same from Barkley if he starts on Thursday, but Morata needs to take his chances if he wants to play a significant role this season and beyond.

Qarabag vs. Arsenal

Despite making eight changes when he named his side to take on Vorskla in Arsenal's first Europa League match, manager Unai Emery—like Chelsea counterpart Sarri—put out a strong team last time out.

Like the Italian, Emery might also opt against doing the same here, but for different reasons.

While Sarri's side are at home in a match that shouldn't need much in the way of first-team talent to win, Arsenal are away in Azerbaijan, so Emery may prefer to spare his stronger players the trip.

One player who won't be going is Henrikh Mkhitaryan, according to ESPN FC's Mattias Karen:

Whomever Emery selects, he'll be hoping to see an improved defensive performance from his team.

In their last European outing, the Gunners were 4-0 up against Vorskla but conceded twice late on, much to the chagrin of football writer James McNicholas:

The win may have already been secured, but it will have been a concern that they took their eyes off the ball and failed to see out the match.

The lengthy away trip could make this clash more challenging than the previous match, but Arsenal should be capable of eking out a win here even if Emery decides to bring in some of their younger players.