Chelsea Reportedly to Offer David Luiz Contract Extension

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Chelsea will reportedly offer David Luiz a one-year contract extension at Stamford Bridge.

According to Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard, Chelsea are set to open talks with the Brazilian over a new deal. His current contract runs out at the end of this season.

Luiz fell out of favour under previous manager Antonio Conte but has found a new lease of life with Maurizio Sarri in charge, having played every minute of their Premier League campaign this season.

He needs just two more starts in the Premier League to equal the number he made last season.

Luiz evidently did not get on with Conte and recently confirmed to BT Sport's Jake Humphrey that had the Italian remained at the club, he would not have:

The defender has impressed Sarri, though, and the 59-year-old has been vocal in his praise for Luiz, per Johnson:

Luiz will be 32 by the end of the season but is proving to be a valuable asset under Sarri, who values his technical proficiency and adventurous approach to defending.

Extending his contract might also help them get a fee for him further down the line, so they can recoup some of the £34 million they spent bringing him back from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016 rather than lose him for free next summer.