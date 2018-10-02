Premier League Fixtures: Week 8 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

The Premier League's top two go head-to-head in Week 8 as Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Arsenal travel to Southampton and Fulham, respectively, while Manchester United host Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Cardiff City to Wembley Stadium, and Everton take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Here's the complete fixture list, including score predictions for each match:

Friday, October 5

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET (1-2)

Saturday, October 6

Burnley vs. Huddersfield Town: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET (1-0)

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET (1-1)

Leicester City vs. Everton: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET (2-1)

Tottenham vs. Cardiff City: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET (3-0)

Watford vs. Bournemouth: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET (2-2)

Manchester United vs Newcastle United: 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET (2-0)

Sunday, October 7

Fulham vs. Arsenal: 12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET (1-1)

Southampton vs. Chelsea: 2:15 p.m. BST/9:15 a.m. ET (1-3)

Liverpool vs. Manchester City: 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET (3-2)

United will be desperate for a win on Saturday after losing to West Ham United and drawing with Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last two Premier League matches.

Given recent results, football writer Liam Canning is concerned that opponents will be buoyed when they face the Red Devils:

However, Newcastle don't tend to show a great deal of attacking ambition against those aiming to finish at the top end of the table, particularly away from home, so the Magpies are unlikely to cause them the same problems West Ham did.

Newcastle are one of three Premier League teams still winless this season, and they've scored just four goals; only Huddersfield Town have scored fewer.

As the Chronicle's Mark Douglas noted, there has been little to cheer about on Tyneside this year:

The key to this match will be whether the hosts can break down the visitors. Rafa Benitez's side are not easily broken down, and it can be particularly difficult for a side like Man United who aren't always fluent in the final third. However, the Red Devils will likely break through their defences eventually to secure a win.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City

As two of the most exciting teams in the Premier League right now, Liverpool's recent clashes with City have not disappointed.

The Reds beat the Sky Blues 4-3 at Anfield in January before beating them home and away in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, winning 4-2 on aggregate.

Goals shouldn't be hard to come by on Sunday, then, even if Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is yet to recapture last year's form, per football writer Leanne Prescott:

The Egyptian may have struggled somewhat this season, but Daniel Sturridge has re-emerged as a valuable asset to Liverpool, with four goals in seven appearances.

Last time out, he scored a sensational strike late on to salvage a draw against former club Chelsea, and football writer Joel Rabinowitz is pleased to see his revival:

Sturridge may not start the match on Sunday, but he'll be hoping to get on the scoresheet if he gets a chance against another of his former sides.

So, too, will Raheem Sterling, who will return to Anfield once again in City colours.

A fine start to the season has seen him contribute four goals and three assists, and he put in an excellent performance last time out:

A similar showing could help City overturn their poor recent record against Liverpool, but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp seems to have the measure of counterpart Pep Guardiola.

The match should be a thrilling contest, but if the Sky Blues are at anything less than their best, their struggles against Liverpool could continue.