Jose Mourinho Reportedly 'Barely on Speaking Terms' with Manchester United Stars

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly an "isolated figure" at Old Trafford, where he is "barely on speaking terms with many" of his players, including club captain Antonio Valencia.

According to the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler, Mourinho was critical of Valencia and dropped him from the squad to face West Ham United over the weekend after he did not attend United's Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Derby County, and the pair do not speak regularly.

Alexis Sanchez is also said to be "furious and contemplating his future" with United after Mourinho kept him out of the team him for the Hammers clash.

"There are now serious concerns" over the loyalty the coach commands among his first-team players after his fallout with Paul Pogba, who has several allies in the dressing room including Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial and Andreas Pereira.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.