Undertaker, Kane Deliver Double Chokeslams to Triple H, Shawn Michaels on Raw

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2018

Credit: WWE.com

Let's party like it's 1998 because The Undertaker, Kane, Triple H and Shawn Michaels closed out Raw on Monday night.

Kane had initially attacked Michaels after HBK hyped up Triple H's match with The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday. The Undertaker arrived to join The Big Red Machine, which drew Triple H out from backstage.

The Brothers of Destruction had the final word, hitting Michaels and Triple H each with a chokeslam. The Undertaker also delivered a Tombstone Piledriver to The Game.

Michaels and Kane will also be at Super Show-Down, with the former in Triple H's corner and the latter alongside The Undertaker.

The finish of Raw will do little to quiet the rumors of a future match involving the four stars at WWE Crown Jewel, WWE's second show from Saudi Arabia. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (h/t Cageside Seats' Tommy Messano) reported Michaels is potentially coming out of retirement for the event, and a tag match pitting Michaels and Triple H against Kane and The Undertaker makes the most sense.

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report