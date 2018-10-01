Undertaker, Kane Deliver Double Chokeslams to Triple H, Shawn Michaels on Raw

Credit: WWE.com

Let's party like it's 1998 because The Undertaker, Kane, Triple H and Shawn Michaels closed out Raw on Monday night.

Kane had initially attacked Michaels after HBK hyped up Triple H's match with The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday. The Undertaker arrived to join The Big Red Machine, which drew Triple H out from backstage.

The Brothers of Destruction had the final word, hitting Michaels and Triple H each with a chokeslam. The Undertaker also delivered a Tombstone Piledriver to The Game.

Michaels and Kane will also be at Super Show-Down, with the former in Triple H's corner and the latter alongside The Undertaker.

The finish of Raw will do little to quiet the rumors of a future match involving the four stars at WWE Crown Jewel, WWE's second show from Saudi Arabia. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (h/t Cageside Seats' Tommy Messano) reported Michaels is potentially coming out of retirement for the event, and a tag match pitting Michaels and Triple H against Kane and The Undertaker makes the most sense.