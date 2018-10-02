WWE 2K19: Newest Additions to Universe Mode Ahead of Release Date

Credit: WWE.com

Friday marks the hotly anticipated release of WWE 2K19 and with an enormous roster at your disposal, and a wealth of match types for you to book them in, the wealth of options in the game's Universe mode is astounding.

From fantasy matches to championship clashes, the opportunity to play fantasy booker with the likes of Triple H, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio has always been one of the key elements of any WWE and 2K Games release.

After a few years of few changes and staleness, this year's game employs some new changes that will improve gameplay and make the Universe Mode experience that much more enjoyable, per the official website of this year's game.

You Pick The Outcomes

One of the most annoying parts of the WWE 2K experience is playing a Universe Mode, booking matches you do not necessarily want to play but need to include for the sake of the stories you are building. You tap your controller and hope for the best as the computer determines a random winner.

The simulation has been the death of many championship plans, forcing you to rebook a month of shows to get the outcome you want.

That is not the case in this year's game.

The 2K19 release gives players the opportunity to book the matches and determine the winners, regardless of whether you actually play the match or not. Now, if you want Curt Hawkins to win his first match in 200+ attempts, you don't have to hope the computer books him over Mojo Rawley. If you need Kevin Owens to knock off Bobby Lashley so that he can continue his march to the Universal Championship, you can book him to do just that.

That control allows you to ensure your universe really is yours. There is no leaving anything to chance and, more importantly, you do not have to spend time playing every match so that your desired outcome comes to fruition. Now, you can book Tyler Breeze right to the WWE Championship without worrying the computer will favor Konnor or Erick Rowan instead.

A Throwback to a Bygone Era

In the 1980s, managers were a major element of the WWE product. Slick, Jimmy Hart, Bobby Heenan and Mr. Fuji seconded the company's top heels, providing them a mouthpiece that helped them better connect with audiences.

The turn of the century led to a change in philosophy and the disappearance of the once significant characters.

With the success of Paul Heyman and the increased expose of Lio Rush and Zelina Vega, it is apparent WWE recognizes the importance of managers in today's product.

With that said, the game developers at 2K have implemented a new element of the Universe Mode that allows players to add up to three managers to a given Superstar.

As the game's official website reveals, managers appear only in basic singles and tag team matches.

Champions Everywhere!

In previous incarnations of the game, Raw and SmackDown have been allowed only four different champions. That changes this year as each brand is allowed up to six champions.

Not only that, but a "new customization options make it possible to assign multiple women’s titles or tag titles to a show."

Joining the titles this year are Money in the Bank briefcases, which will take the place of a title.

The option to assign more than one women's title to a show is a welcome addition to the game in that it allows a jam-packed roster of women to battle for more than one championship. With Ronda Rousey holding down the fort as the Raw women's champion, having a secondary belt for the likes of Bayley, Sasha Banks and Ruby Riott to fight for enhances the overall quality of the division.

Even if it is only for the sake of a game.

Ditto the tag team division, though the lack of depth on each show makes it difficult to foresee needing two tag titles on one show.

Finally, joining this year's game are championship divisions.

This addition allows you to formulate a group of Superstars to battle for a specific title. Now, you can have an intercontinental title division made of Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Roode and Dean Ambrose where every one of those competitors' wins and losses determines their place in line for a shot at the title.

Determine the upper-echelon of talent by booking a Universal or WWE Championship division featuring only the Superstars you want battling for the company's top titles.

Don't want to book a match but want to get the title off an AJ Styles or Brock Lesnar? You will be able to vacate the gold this year.

Championships and their possessors have long been a major feature of the Universe Mode, but also a major headache to fans trying to manipulate who held the gold. The changes in this area will make it easier for players to book and manipulate the mode as they see fit.