Daniel Bryan Defends Wife Brie Bella on Twitter After Liv Morgan Injury

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

WWE star Daniel Bryan defended his wife Brie Bella on Monday after she has received criticism for inadvertently injuring fellow wrestler Liv Morgan on Raw.

Bella mistimed a kick on Morgan that resulted in Morgan suffering a concussion, WWE confirmed to TMZ (h/t Pro Wrestling Sheet). In a series of tweets, Bryan said he had been guilty of accidentally hurting wrestlers as well and that the criticism directed toward Bella was unfair.

WWE shared a video of Morgan appearing at a live event Sunday in Abbotsford, British Columbia:

Morgan seemingly indicated she'll be on Raw as well, tweeting Monday, "#MondayNightLiv as scheduled."

Morgan is supposed to team with fellow Riott Squad members Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan for a six-woman tag match against The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday.

WWE has yet to officially rule Morgan out of the match. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported she'll undergo further evaluation Monday night at Raw (h/t Cageside Seats' Sean Rueter), at which point her availability for Super Show-Down should become more clear.