Daniel Bryan Defends Wife Brie Bella on Twitter After Liv Morgan Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Bryan Danielson aka Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella attend WWE's 2014 SuperStars For Kids at the New Orleans Museum of Art on April 3, 2014 in New Orleans City. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Erika Goldring/Getty Images

WWE star Daniel Bryan defended his wife Brie Bella on Monday after she has received criticism for inadvertently injuring fellow wrestler Liv Morgan on Raw.

Bella mistimed a kick on Morgan that resulted in Morgan suffering a concussion, WWE confirmed to TMZ (h/t Pro Wrestling Sheet). In a series of tweets, Bryan said he had been guilty of accidentally hurting wrestlers as well and that the criticism directed toward Bella was unfair.

WWE shared a video of Morgan appearing at a live event Sunday in Abbotsford, British Columbia:

Morgan seemingly indicated she'll be on Raw as well, tweeting Monday, "#MondayNightLiv as scheduled."

Morgan is supposed to team with fellow Riott Squad members Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan for a six-woman tag match against The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday.

WWE has yet to officially rule Morgan out of the match. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported she'll undergo further evaluation Monday night at Raw (h/t Cageside Seats' Sean Rueter), at which point her availability for Super Show-Down should become more clear.

