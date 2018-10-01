Daniel Bryan Defends Wife Brie Bella on Twitter After Liv Morgan Injury

Daniel Bryan Defends Wife Brie Bella on Twitter After Liv Morgan InjuryOctober 2, 2018
WWE star Daniel Bryan defended his wife Brie Bella on Monday after she has received criticism for inadvertently injuring fellow wrestler Liv Morgan on Raw.
Bella mistimed a kick on Morgan that resulted in Morgan suffering a concussion, WWE confirmed to TMZ (h/t Pro Wrestling Sheet). In a series of tweets, Bryan said he had been guilty of accidentally hurting wrestlers as well and that the criticism directed toward Bella was unfair.
Daniel Bryan @WWEDanielBryan
I am proud of how strong my wife is. After accidentally injuring Liv Morgan last week, the first time Bri’s ever hurt another performer, she’s been subject to a constant barrage of social media attacks. Almost every wrestler has accidentally hurt someone...
Daniel Bryan @WWEDanielBryan
but rarely do you see this kind of hate when it happens. For example, I concussed Randy Orton in 2012 after hitting him with what was supposed to be a chair to the back. Unfortunately part of the side hit him in the back of the head, and he was forced to miss a PPV...
Daniel Bryan @WWEDanielBryan
Despite all of that, never did I receive the backlash Bri did this week. With all the negative things said about my wife, nobody was harder on her than she was on herself...
Daniel Bryan @WWEDanielBryan
Thank you to the many people who reached out to support her, both publicly and privately. We all wish Liv Morgan a speedy recovery. #EndCyberbullying
WWE shared a video of Morgan appearing at a live event Sunday in Abbotsford, British Columbia:
WWE @WWE
Six days before their match at #WWESSD, @RubyRiottWWE @sarahloganwwe @YaOnlyLivvOnce send a message to @BellaTwins & @RondaRousey #WWEAbbotsford https://t.co/48lUJ9C7iv
Morgan seemingly indicated she'll be on Raw as well, tweeting Monday, "#MondayNightLiv as scheduled."
Morgan is supposed to team with fellow Riott Squad members Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan for a six-woman tag match against The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday.
WWE has yet to officially rule Morgan out of the match. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported she'll undergo further evaluation Monday night at Raw (h/t Cageside Seats' Sean Rueter), at which point her availability for Super Show-Down should become more clear.
