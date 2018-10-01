Las Vegas Police Reopen Cristiano Ronaldo Sexual Assault Case from 2009

ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

Police in Las Vegas have reopened an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, USA Today's A.J. Perez reported Monday.

This comes after Kathryn Mayorga told German outlet Der Spiegel that Ronaldo assaulted her in Las Vegas in 2009. Mayorga said she received $375,000 from Ronaldo as part of a settlement out of court. The settlement also included a non-disclosure agreement that precluded her from speaking publicly about the allegations.

Der Spiegel said Mayorga is speaking out despite the non-disclosure agreement in part because her new lawyer doesn't believe the agreement is legally binding.

According to Perez, Mayorga filed a lawsuit last week pertaining to the allegations. She said she reported the sexual assault to Las Vegas police in 2009 but didn't pursue charges or identify her attacker.

Aden Ocampo, a spokesman for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, confirmed to Perez the department still has a rape kit from 2009 that was taken when doctors performed a sexual abuse examination on Mayorga.

An attorney representing Ronaldo denied the allegations and described Der Spiegel's reporting as "blatantly illegal" in a statement to CNN's Emanuella Grinberg, Shawn Nottingham and Eliott C. McLaughlin.

"It violates the personal rights of our client Cristiano Ronaldo in an exceptionally serious way," Christian Schertz said on behalf of his client. "This is an inadmissible reporting of suspicions in the area of privacy."