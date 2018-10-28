Twitter Reacts to Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch's Wins, More WWE Evolution Results

Credit: WWE.com

The first-ever all women's pay-per-view, WWE Evolution, did not have huge hype behind it for its card, but its importance for the business could not be understated. Every woman going into the night was going to bring everything she had to make an impact.

It showed on a night that was as good as any WWE event this year. Even unexciting matches on paper impressed. This night defined women's wrestling in a new light that should not be forgotten. Even before the main events started, the praise was profuse:

Filled with some of the best matches of the year, this night impressed in a way no one could have expected, standing up as a show that should happen every single year.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair Have One of the Best Women's Matches Ever

The first-ever main-roster Last Woman Standing match will never be forgotten as Charlotte and Lynch went all out in not just their best match together but one of the best women's matches in the company's history.

The two got brutal from the start and never let up, using every weapon at their disposal. It was a brilliant showstealer that will forever stand up as the night's biggest moment. Everyone came out to say their piece on the contest:

The SmackDown women's champion emerged with the victory after a powerbomb through a table on the outside, solidifying her role as SmackDown's top woman. With her new role, she has proven herself to be a true star in the company:

The Irish Lass Kicker can now move on from The Queen, but both women may forever reflect on this as their best match. It truly defined the heights that this night reached.

Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella Barely Keep Up With Lynch and Charlotte

While it could not live up to the match that preceded it, Rousey vs. Nikki was still a solid match that told an impactful story. The Baddest Woman on the Planet overcame both of The Bella Twins to emerge victorious thanks to a top rope arm drag into an armbar.

Going in, many were frustrated with the expected placement on the card. Lynch vs. Flair had just stolen the show, but Rousey and Nikki were the bigger stars. It was a frustrating inevitability that was felt even after the match ended and got mixed praise:

The clash was heavily choreographed and delivered at the usual quality of Rousey's title bouts. Nikki kept the pace up while pulling out some new tricks. They certainly raised their game even if the night was worked at a higher level than they could match:

On a spectacular night, this was far from the best match of the night, but it solidified the complete impact of the all women's event. Everyone came to work at a higher level.

Toni Storm and Io Shirai Give Fans a Glimpse of Women's Wrestling's Future

The Mae Young Classic has been an absolute joy to watch in its second year, and the finale had all the hype to be special. Toni Storm is NXT UK's lead star and someone who has already toured around the world. Io Shirai is a headline attraction, who has unmatched athleticism.

These two went all out in an insane match that had spots most of the men wouldn't be able to pull off. From the turnbuckle suplexes to the diving moonsaults to the outside, this contest had high spots and massive drama.

The appreciation for this match's action was clear especially the biggest moves of the contest:

In the end, Storm emerged victorious and began a journey to the very top of WWE. An absolute star, NXT UK's ace showed both her ability and her passion for the business, which was clearly seen by fans:

It may not have been the match that had the crowd most excited, but it was a showcase of the future of women's wrestling. Storm and Shirai will soon be headlining the division in a much bigger role.

Trish Stratus and Lita Remind Everyone Who Helped All This Happen

When fans talk about women's wrestling, the discussion starts with Stratus and Lita. The two rivals and friends defined the business at its most popular juncture, and they showed at Evolution that they could have defined the brand at any time.

Their tag team match against Mickie James and Alicia Fox was a long action-packed clash with multiple moments that got everyone excited. As the match moved to its climax, the tag team of legends looked as athletic as they did in their prime with some impressive offense.

Nothing though got fans talking more than the Litasault, hit with perfect precision by the legend to help seal the victory:

In the end, this opener set the tone for the night as it should have. The two Hall of Famers celebrated their legacies with an incredible performance after so many years away and made clear to everyone that this was not a night to be missed:

The Four Horsewomen of MMA Have Begun Their Takeover

For the first time in WWE history, the NXT Women's Championship was defended on the main card, and Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler delivered. They went all out in a rematch to their excellent NXT TakeOver clash. Throughout the match, the two were praised:

However, the real talking point was the ending with the remaining members of the Four Horsewomen finally getting physical. Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir got involved to help Baszler lock in the Kirifuda Clutch to become the first-ever two-time NXT women's champion.

Most expected that the Four Horsewomen of MMA were going to eventually take over WWE, and it may be beginning in NXT. Baszler, Duke and Shafir feel like an unstoppable force in the women's division, and that got many excited about what is next for the division:

From the immediate power trip in NXT to a potential Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen clash down the line, Evolution has changed the game not just for WWE but also NXT.

Hopefully, we can all celebrate this night for many weeks and months to come and try to forget that WWE is heading to Saudi Arabia next week where no women are allowed to compete:

Crown Jewel may be next up on WWE's ticket, but it will likely not get close to this show in terms of impact, which is the best news for everyone expect maybe WWE.