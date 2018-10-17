WWE SmackDown 1000 Results: Rey Mysterio Better Than Ever and Top Takeaways

WWE SmackDown 1000 Results: Rey Mysterio Better Than Ever and Top TakeawaysOctober 17, 2018
SmackDown has always been the underappreciated second show for WWE, paling in scope and audience attention to Monday Night Raw. Raw is so well known as the weekly WWE show that many outside of WWE fandom would be shocked to know there's a second weekly program each week on television.
However, while other secondary WWE shows have fallen by the wayside, SmackDown has stood firm even while moving networks and airing days. While it has not always been a separate brand, the blue brand strove to stand out even when Raw became three hours and left SmackDown behind at two.
After 999 episodes, WWE's second longest running show in history has reached a milestone few series will ever match. SmackDown 1000 promised to be a monumental event with major potential twists and turns much like Raw 1000.
Rey Mysterio was set to return and begin a new journey that would go through Shinsuke Nakamura to earn a spot in the WWE World Cup. Evolution would be in the same ring at the same time for the first time ever on the blue brand. The Undertaker who helped define the show also promised an appearance.
While these historic moments were set up ahead of time though, there were also defining events that would change the landscape of SmackDown and WWE as a whole going forward toward WWE Evolution, Crown Jewel and even WrestleMania.
These are the biggest takeaways from this hugely hyped edition of SmackDown Live.
Rey Mysterio at 43 Years Old May Be the Best Signing by WWE in Years
Mysterio returned to a WWE ring this week in the main event where he fought Nakamura. The match went back and forth, but ultimately the United States champion could not keep up. The luchador hit the 619 and springboard splash for the victory.
It was a great return match, and Mysterio looked better than he had throughout the last few years of his previous WWE run. In his time away, the Master of the 619 got stronger, faster and healthier. It shows in the way he moves, not remotely looking his current age of 43.
While his age does mean he won't be around for too long, the future Hall of Famer looks poised to go on one of the best runs of his entire career. He could put on stellar matches with everyone on SmackDown. It's exciting just thinking about what he could do with Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles and more.
While the company has signed many great stars in recent years, few carry as much immediate potential as Mysterio, who is a household name and looking ready to put on a show every time he appears. Hopefully he will not be worked too hard and stay at this level of fitness for his whole run.
SmackDown 1000 may have been celebrating the brand's past over its two hours, but this return of one of the all time greats to active competition is a sign that there's many more great episodes to come.
Batista Is Getting the Match He Wanted with Triple H
Evolution returned for one special night with Batista speaking for the group last. He put over his love for wrestling and then his allies. After praising Orton and Ric Flair though, he took a surprise shot at Triple H, mentioning how The Cerebral Assassin had never defeated him.
While the group laughed off the tension, this line was far from a throwaway moment. The Guardians of the Galaxy star has become a household name thanks to acting and does not need to wrestle again. As Batista stated on Talk is Jericho (per Cageside Seats), he would return though for one match with HHH.
He seems to be getting that program, and why wouldn't he get it? The Animal is just about the biggest star that WWE could get to wrestle for them, likely competing at WrestleMania 35. While the two will likely not be able to match their past work when they were in active wrestling shape, the spotlight is far larger now.
The Grandest Stage of Them All is made for veteran clashes like this, highlight showcases that even casual fans will be excited to see. It will be great especially to have Batista working an angle again in WWE, perhaps setting up his WWE Hall of Fame induction this year or next.
The Miz Should Be the Frontrunner in the WWE World Cup
The Miz faced Rusev in a qualifying match to determine who would represent SmackDown in the WWE World Cup. The match was over fast as Aiden English appeared and tripped The Bulgarian Brute to set up a roll up with a handful of tights by The A-Lister to steal the win.
Last week, it looked like Miz had his sights set solely on the WWE Championship, but he may need one more big accolade to get into title contention. With so many veterans not in need of a victory in the one-night tournament, The Most Must-See Superstar in WWE would be the perfect man to beat them all.
On the greatest roll of his career, Miz has been the MVP of SmackDown in recent years. When he left for Raw in 2017, it was noticeable just how much the brand had lost. While Bryan is likely to be the next WWE champion, The A-Lister should not be far behind.
Who else in the tournament would genuinely benefit from the win? Kurt Angle is already a Hall of Famer. John Cena barely appears anymore. Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton have done it all in WWE already. Mysterio has more hype around him than just about anyone, meaning he doesn't need the win.
While Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler could also make an impact with the victory, they have their own stories to deal with at the moment that trump the impact of this victory. Miz though is all ready for this spotlight and would never let anyone forget he was crowned "best in the world".
Edge Finally Gives Fans a Reason to Boo Becky Lynch and It Still Doesn't Work
Edge had Becky Lynch on the Cutting Edge to talk about just how much her current attitude reminded him of his own journey. He wanted to make clear that she should not follow in his footsteps and would regret turning her back on Charlotte Flair in time.
After a few biting comments toward the Rated-R Superstar by Lynch, The Queen appeared, and the two women brawled again. While the return of the WWE Hall of Famer made sense based on his history with the blue brand, he served a greater purpose in trying to explain why The Irish Lass Kicker was in the wrong.
Lynch has been on top of her game in her new role, but fans are not buying into her in the way the company would like. She is still getting cheered every time she appears. The veteran and Lynch did their best to show the champ's ego and callousness, but nothing changed.
As always, the crowd loves the SmackDown women's champion and for good reason. She is at the peak of her career right now, brashly standing up to one of the most charismatic stars in WWE history. Her promos are electric in a way few in the company can hope to match.
This feud is on another level right now, electric every night, but it would behoove the company to accept that fans have chosen their sides. There's no turning the crowd at this point.
Big Show Gives The Bar the Advantage They Need to Become Champions
The New Day fought The Bar in a SmackDown Tag Team Championships match with it looking once again like the number's game would keep the titles with the champions. However, Big Show appeared to chokeslam Kofi Kingston through the announce table and distract Big E to set up a Brogue Kick for the win.
This was SmackDown's most impactful move of the night for the immediate future as Sheamus and Cesaro captured tag team gold for the fifth time. Moreover, it looks like Show may be aligning himself with the heels going forward.
The World's Largest Athlete had been taking a backseat role for a long time, and it makes sense he would choose to work as a bodyguard/manager for younger talent in his latest WWE run. He can work back into ring shape by playing the third man for The Celtic Warrior and Swiss Superman.
Sheamus and Cesaro were already a weird pairing on the surface that grew more comfortable with time. While Show may seem like an odd man to add to this group, he could certainly fit in with time.
It will be interesting to see what comes next in the SmackDown tag team division. New Day vs. The Bar is a good match, but it has happened so often that the novelty wore off years ago. There's too much talent on SmackDown for these two to be the only ones in tag title contention.