WWE SmackDown 1000 Results: Rey Mysterio Better Than Ever and Top Takeaways

Credit: WWE.com

SmackDown has always been the underappreciated second show for WWE, paling in scope and audience attention to Monday Night Raw. Raw is so well known as the weekly WWE show that many outside of WWE fandom would be shocked to know there's a second weekly program each week on television.

However, while other secondary WWE shows have fallen by the wayside, SmackDown has stood firm even while moving networks and airing days. While it has not always been a separate brand, the blue brand strove to stand out even when Raw became three hours and left SmackDown behind at two.

After 999 episodes, WWE's second longest running show in history has reached a milestone few series will ever match. SmackDown 1000 promised to be a monumental event with major potential twists and turns much like Raw 1000.

Rey Mysterio was set to return and begin a new journey that would go through Shinsuke Nakamura to earn a spot in the WWE World Cup. Evolution would be in the same ring at the same time for the first time ever on the blue brand. The Undertaker who helped define the show also promised an appearance.

While these historic moments were set up ahead of time though, there were also defining events that would change the landscape of SmackDown and WWE as a whole going forward toward WWE Evolution, Crown Jewel and even WrestleMania.

These are the biggest takeaways from this hugely hyped edition of SmackDown Live.