WWE SmackDown Results: Becky Lynch, Charlotte Main Event Ready and Top Takeaways

Credit: WWE.com

It's all personal on SmackDown Live with major rivals taking every opportunity to get an advantage before WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday. The October 2 edition was the final chance for several top heels to take their shots before heading to Melbourne, Australia.

Samoa Joe's heinous actions were addressed as the night began by general manager Paige, but neither Joe nor AJ Styles appeared live on the night. This left others to shine, including Becky Lynch who unveiled a new poster for Super Show-Down that set off her rival, Charlotte Flair.

Shelton Benjamin made his return to action and defeated Daniel Bryan with the help of The Miz. Aiden English revealed his Milwaukee tape that indicated Lana was cheating on Rusev with his former best friend.

Randy Orton continued to grotesquely dissect human bodies by going after the finger of Tye Dillinger. Not many good guys on SmackDown had a good night, but one former villain did, with Carmella picking up a win in a mixed tag team match with R-Truth.

It was a night of outright villainy and calculated misdirection that set the stage perfectly for what could be to come at Super Show-Down, but a few takeaways stand out most clearly from the night.