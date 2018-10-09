WWE Raw Results: Kurt Angle Returns from Hiatus in Style and Top Takeaways

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The October 8 edition of Monday Night Raw was packed with surprises as top stars changed sides and made shocking returns. It was the most jam-packed night of Raw in months with the landscape of the brand changing intensely.

Kurt Angle made a huge return by ruining Baron Corbin's battle royal that was supposed to crown him as one of the four men competing for Raw in the WWE World Cup. Now, The Olympic Gold Medalist will be heading into WWE Crown Jewel as a Raw representative.

Bobby Lashley fought Kevin Owens once again, but this time the dynamic had shifted. Over the course of a few minutes, the fun-loving face became a cruel heel while the conniving villain took on a fan favorite role with an unstoppable will to fight.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella also chose a new path without warning as they assaulted Ronda Rousey after another victory as a trio, setting the path for an Evolution title clash. Alexa Bliss and Mickie James, meanwhile, chose to change their matches at Evolution into a tag match against Trish Stratus and Lita.

The Shield lost in the main event with Dean Ambrose walking out on his brothers. This stable only recently reformed, but they already look to be imploding due to rising tensions.

These moments defined a fascinating episode of Raw that created several unforgettable takeaways for the brand's direction going forward.