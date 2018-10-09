WWE Raw Results: Kurt Angle Returns from Hiatus in Style and Top Takeaways

WWE Raw Results: Kurt Angle Returns from Hiatus in Style and Top TakeawaysOctober 9, 2018
The October 8 edition of Monday Night Raw was packed with surprises as top stars changed sides and made shocking returns. It was the most jam-packed night of Raw in months with the landscape of the brand changing intensely.
Kurt Angle made a huge return by ruining Baron Corbin's battle royal that was supposed to crown him as one of the four men competing for Raw in the WWE World Cup. Now, The Olympic Gold Medalist will be heading into WWE Crown Jewel as a Raw representative.
Bobby Lashley fought Kevin Owens once again, but this time the dynamic had shifted. Over the course of a few minutes, the fun-loving face became a cruel heel while the conniving villain took on a fan favorite role with an unstoppable will to fight.
Nikki Bella and Brie Bella also chose a new path without warning as they assaulted Ronda Rousey after another victory as a trio, setting the path for an Evolution title clash. Alexa Bliss and Mickie James, meanwhile, chose to change their matches at Evolution into a tag match against Trish Stratus and Lita.
The Shield lost in the main event with Dean Ambrose walking out on his brothers. This stable only recently reformed, but they already look to be imploding due to rising tensions.
These moments defined a fascinating episode of Raw that created several unforgettable takeaways for the brand's direction going forward.
Kurt Angle Is Back and Looking Better Than He Has in Years for WWE World Cup
Corbin set up a special battle royal to determine one of the men who would represent Raw in the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel. Despite stacking the match with generic jobbers, the acting GM still lost thanks to the return of Angle, hidden behind the Conquistador mask.
It was great to see The Olympic Gold Medalist return, and he looked better hitting his offense and moving around than he has since his WWE return. After a few months away to train, the WWE Hall of Famer certainly does not look like he's 49 years old.
It will be more telling how good Angle looks in the World Cup tournament. It is likely he will be competing against guys like Randy Orton and Samoa Joe, promising long competitive matches. If the Wrestling Machine can pull out strong performances against the best, he may be wrestling full time again soon.
His feud with The Constable will be more entertainment than wrestling as it likely won't lead to a great match. That said, Raw should be better for having such a strong rivalry defining the program.
Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens Are Both Better Off After Shocking Double Turn
Lashley fought KO once again with Lio Rush hyping his man with a live mic that caused the crowd to quickly turn on the big man and his manager. Despite his best efforts, Owens was unable to keep up and fell to The Dominator after injuring his knee which Lashley continued to attack after the bell.
While both of these men have long needed a change, it was a shock to see such a sudden double turn. It felt like WWE creative just needed the two men in opposite roles and pushed the reset button. Normally, a turn of this magnitude would take more set up.
The Dominator with a snide manager behind him will fit much better on Raw from now on. He's a monstrous force who can throw around opponents with ease, and he sounds way better talking faces down than making bad jokes.
Owens has proven repeatedly he knows how to work a crowd. Even if he's only been a heel on the main roster, there's reason to believe his charisma and fun demeanor can make this new role work easily. He just has to keep impressing with his athleticism in matches.
This was the right move even if it was oddly timed. This could have a huge impact on how the roster shapes up in the coming months with Lashley at least poised to make a major impact.
The Bella Twins Had to Turn Heel but This Was a Bad Time to Deliver on the Turn
Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins fought The Riott Squad again with the same result as Rousey made Ruby Riott tap out to the armbar. After the match, Nikki and Brie assaulted their partner, stomping on her and throwing her into the steel post until The Baddest Woman on the Planet could not move.
Rousey vs. Nikki was an idea many considered likely for WWE Evolution from the moment The Bellas returned, but the road to a heel turn has been paved with bad storytelling. This sudden attack was not set up at all, and it was oddly delayed when it could have been more interesting at Super Show-Down.
The decision to have both Bellas turn heel throws out most of the stories they've been involved with since returning. Their feud with The Riott Squad led nowhere. Brie can no longer ally with Daniel Bryan. The supposed alliance with the Raw women's champion was a farce.
It's odd storytelling that could have been so much better executed as it was expected months in advance. Long-term stories can be tough to sell in WWE with constant changes to the writing and matches, but there's no reason a month could not been spent ahead of this moment properly setting the stage.
Rousey will defend her title against Nikki at Evolution, and the next two weeks of Raw will try to sell a match-up that just feels scattershot at the moment.
Injuries or Ring Rust Forced WWE to Change Evolution's Selling Point
Bliss and Mickie interrupted Stratus in her return to WWE, talking about her Evolution match. After several threats were thrown by both sides, the WWE Hall of Famer agreed to make her match with The Goddess a tag team match with Lita coming out to even the odds and send the heels reeling.
The card for Evolution has taken a while to develop with much of the hype surrounding the event focused on Bliss vs. Stratus. Even if it might not have been the main event, it was the selling point for the event. It is odd that such a monumental contest would be so clearly downgraded.
The same can be said of Lita vs. Mickie, which was not as hyped but still a major contest for the all-women's pay-per-view. There are only a few reasons these two headliners would be turned into one tag team match, and they all relate to the idea that someone needed to be protected.
The Goddess has not wrestled for weeks now, pulling out of Mixed Match Challenge due to an arm injury. While it did not seem to be a major injury due to her repeated TV appearances, it is possible the company is worried she won't be healthy enough for Evolution.
The other possibility is that Trish and Lita are just not ready for a long physical match after years away from active competition. Despite hopes that they could both look like their best selves, it's tough to get back in ring shape after 12 years away with only sporadic appearances in that time.
Regardless of the reason, two exciting matches have been turned into a tag match that likely will be limited at best, which is disappointing especially with so few matches on the Evolution card.
The Shield Reforming Was a Short-Term Stunt That Is Already Being Undone
The Shield confidently accepted the chance for a rematch against Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre after a successful six-man tag victory at Super Show-Down. This time, the result was reversed as Ambrose fell to the Claymore and took the pinfall.
Afterward, the former WWE champion walked out on his Shield brothers, leaving them in pain alone in the ring. What looked like a slow build at first has quickly devolved into a stable break up just weeks after the trio aligned. The Lunatic Fringe is not waiting until the merchandise sells out to give up on his brothers.
While it was inevitable that this trio would fall apart as they'd be too strong as a unit, it is disappointing how little work has been done to justify the pairing. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have barely defended their titles while Ambrose had not said a word until the last few weeks.
This should be a monumental storyline, but nothing has come of it. The loss this week prolongs a story that should have already ended. Meanwhile, there's no reason The Lunatic had to give up this soon. Even if it takes him a few more weeks to snap, it feels inevitable now.
Buy up all The Shield merchandise now because the break up is coming, and it may take more than three years for this stable to return.