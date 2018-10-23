WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 23October 24, 2018
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 23
While WWE Evolution was just days away, most of the October 23 edition of SmackDown Live was focused on Crown Jewel, airing a week from Friday. In particular, there was a heavy focus on the feud between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan with the two pairing up to fight The Usos again.
Previews for the episode also included Rey Mysterio appearing on Miz TV to address his return to WWE and qualifying match for the World Cup as well as Rusev finally getting his hands on Aiden English in a one-on-one clash.
However, SmackDown still could not avoid the best story going on the brand as the show showcased the fallout from a brutal brawl in the WWE Performance Center last Sunday. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair continued to get in each other's way with Evolution's Last Woman Standing match starting early.
This was set to be a major episode of SmackDown with exciting matches and fallout that would lead directly into the two major events coming up in the next two weeks.
Big Show vs. Kofi Kingston
The New Day opened the show, calling out The Bar and Big Show for cheating them out of the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. After both Sheamus and Cesaro teased fighting Kofi Kingston, Show came in to the ring to start this match off officially.
The World's Largest Athlete hit a trio of chokeslams then went for another, which set off Big E and Xavier Woods. The four outside tag team partners began brawling and caused the referee to throw out the match. Afterward, Show hit a chokeslam on Big E and then a KO punch and chokeslam on Woods.
Result
Show vs. Kofi goes to a no contest
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a fine segment even if the actual match did not go anywhere. The World's Largest Athlete looked stiff and rusty, which is likely why this was kept short and simple.
The segment was important though to establish the new dynamic between these teams. Show has given The Bar an advantage over The New Day that few have ever had. It will be interesting to eventually hear why the future Hall of Famer sided with Sheamus and Cesaro
AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan vs. The Usos
Styles and Bryan looked great as a team early in this rematch, hitting side-by-side slingshot planchas on Jimmy and Jey Uso. The "Yes" Man was isolated by the veteran tag team though and forced to push his way to a hot tag.
The WWE champion nearly took the victory with the Calf Crusher, but all four men got in the ring at the same time to cause chaos. The Phenomenal One barely held up on a Phenomenal Forearm when it nearly hit his challenger only to then hit him with an accidental pele kick.
This allowed The Usos to hit a superkick and diving splash on the champ for the victory. Backstage, the world championship rivals were interviewed about the incident with Bryan accusing Styles of intentionally kicking him.
Result
Usos def. Styles and Bryan by pinfall
Grade
B+
Analysis
While the match did not get the time to be a true standout, it was a fun TV match with four top notch wrestlers in the mix. The teams meshed well together and put together a few fun sequences. Ultimately, this was about furthering the world championship story.
Bryan and Styles continue to get in each other's way while the more cohesive alliance capitalized. Jimmy and Jey should always win this type of match, but it was still a big moment that should lead to future title opportunities.
It was good to see genuine heat building between the top stars on SmackDown as this could be a good match with no story but a great one with genuine build-up.
Becky Lynch Ruins Charlotte Flair's Speech to the New Performance Center Class
Charlotte was taped on Sunday speaking to the latest women signed by WWE at the Performance Center. As she tried to put over the hard work they would have to put in to succeed, Lynch interrupted and got into a fight with The Queen once again.
Afterward, a pretaped promo was shown where Charlotte lamented how far her former best friend had fallen, disrespecting the road they took to get to Evolution.
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a brilliant way to vary up a feud that has devolved mostly into the two women brawling every time they see each other. There's a realistic element to Charlotte trying to talk to the new women in WWE only for the arrogant Lynch to ruin the moment.
This rivalry has been great and should be over after whatever happens at Evolution. Hopefully, these two women steal the show and create the moment they are absolutely capable of to cement the legacy of the new pay-per-view.
Rusev vs. Aiden English
English again taunted Rusev before their match, and it continued during the action. The Artiste got sidetracked blaming Lana at ringside for this conflict only to take a shoe to the head from the Ravishing Russian followed by a Machka kick and Accolade from Rusev to seal a quick victory.
Result
Rusev def. English by submission
Grade
C+
Analysis
Is it too much to ask that this story get a little more time to shine? This match worked as The Super Athlete taking out his frustrations on his former friend, but it clearly established the Drama King as lesser. it was a complete squash.
It is possible there's still more left in this story, but this may be the end. If it is, English may not be seen again on SmackDown for months on end.
The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio
Miz TV featured special guest Rey Mysterio, who was quick to question why he was even on the program After repeated jabs at him from his host, the luchador challenged The A-Lister to a match with Miz taking a cheap shot at his guest before just barely escaping outside to not take a 619.
General manager Paige made the match official during the break. After an early flurry from the 43-year-old veteran, the conniving heel took over and even ducked a comeback 619 to set up an impact DDT. However, Mysterio refused to stay down, finally hitting the 619 and springboard splash for the win.
Result
Mysterio def. Miz by pinfall
Grade
A-
Analysis
This was certainly the best match of the night with Mysterio and Miz showing off their chemistry built back the last time both were in WWE. The action moved smoothly with an impressive sequence of reversals that could only come from two experienced veterans.
Miz TV beforehand did a great job establishing the dynamic between the two men with a feud certainly possible down the line. They did more to build the potential of the World Cup than anyone else has so far.
Asuka and Naomi vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
As Asuka and Naomi prepared to fight Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, The IIconics interrupted to explain why they would win the Evolution battle royal. Lana and Carmella followed quickly after to stake their claim before Zelina Vega threw The Princess of Staten Island into the ring to begin a brawl.
All the women fought until Vega was alone in the ring with The Empress of Tomorrow. Asuka quickly knocked Vega down and out with a roundhouse kick and stood tall.
Result
Asuka and Naomi vs. Rose and Deville never started
Grade
D
Analysis
This whole battle royal feels like a waste of talent, and it has led to a series of lackluster segments on both brands. This was no different with a generic brawl erupting that helped no one. The Empress stood tall, but that likely only means she will not win on Sunday.
Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy
Shane McMahon arrived to hype up Evolution as well as the World Cup before introducing the main event. Randy Orton worked this match just as he had the last time he fought Jeff Hardy, using an unrelenting viciousness. The Viper went after The Daredevil's ear multiple times.
However, the Hardy brother fought back with the same aggression, hitting his best shots repeatedly including the Whisper in the Wind and Twist of Fate. However, The Apex Predator rolled away from a Swanton Bomb then let Hardy land hard outside on a Swanton Bomb off the apron.
Orton managed to escape a Twist of Fate attempt, turning it right into an RKO for the win.
Result
Orton def. Hardy by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
After their Hell in a Cell match seemed to end this rivalry, it was odd for the company to so quickly return to Orton vs. Hardy. Moreover, there was no reason this match should have been the main event on the last big show before Evolution.
The match itself was solid. These two looked great together throughout, rarely slowing down in a contest that felt like it would have fit better in the early stages of their rivalry. It was a good match that made no sense to happen now even with Crown Jewel looming.