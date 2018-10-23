WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 23

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

While WWE Evolution was just days away, most of the October 23 edition of SmackDown Live was focused on Crown Jewel, airing a week from Friday. In particular, there was a heavy focus on the feud between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan with the two pairing up to fight The Usos again.

Previews for the episode also included Rey Mysterio appearing on Miz TV to address his return to WWE and qualifying match for the World Cup as well as Rusev finally getting his hands on Aiden English in a one-on-one clash.

However, SmackDown still could not avoid the best story going on the brand as the show showcased the fallout from a brutal brawl in the WWE Performance Center last Sunday. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair continued to get in each other's way with Evolution's Last Woman Standing match starting early.

This was set to be a major episode of SmackDown with exciting matches and fallout that would lead directly into the two major events coming up in the next two weeks.