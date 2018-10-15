WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 15

0 of 12

Credit: WWE.com

The October 15 edition of Monday Night Raw promised major forward momentum toward two huge WWE events in Evolution and Crown Jewel. The Undertaker and Kane were expected to make an appearance to respond to the challenge of Triple H and Shawn Michaels for a tag team match.

The World Cup continued to build up contenders with Kurt Angle, John Cena, Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton already announced for the one-night tournament. This week, Seth Rollins would face Drew McIntyre, and Dean Ambrose would clash with Dolph Ziggler to name the final two men from Raw to compete.

The Bella Twins promised an explanation for their vicious attack on supposed friend Ronda Rousey that led to the announcement of the Raw women's champion fighting Nikki Bella at Evolution. Bobby Lashley was also set to show more of his new attitude brought on by manager and hype man Lio Rush.

With only weeks left before these events, there was room for many more major segments. The Evolution card still had room for more women to step up with everyone vying for consideration. Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman were also certain to appear with their Triple Threat title match approaching.

While nothing stood out clearly going into Raw, this was an important night that could decide what was coming at the end of the month with looming controversy over Crown Jewel certainly on everyone's mind.