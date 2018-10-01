WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 1

0 of 9

WWE is heading overseas with WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, which made this October 1 edition of Monday Night Raw in Seattle the go-home show for the highly anticipated event in Melbourne, Australia.

The expectation was that every major Raw match at Super Show-Down would get time to shine with a few major promises for the night going in. Ronda Rousey was set to wrestle Ruby Riott for the first time with both looking to get momentum before their six-woman tag team match.

Shawn Michaels promised to make an appearance before the final match ever between The Undertaker and Triple H with the expectation that both The Deadman and The King of Kings could be in the building as well.

Bobby Lashley was given the opportunity to finally get his hands on Kevin Owens after weeks of KO attacking and insulting The Dominator. There was also no doubt that The Shield would be in the building with rivals Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre not far behind.

With so many potentially exciting clashes rapidly approaching, Raw was expected to be the night where tensions finally boiled over and the action started early.