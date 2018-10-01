Arsenal Reportedly Considering Piotr Zielinski as Aaron Ramsey Replacement

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2018

NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 26: Piotr Zielinski and Arkadiusz Milik celebrate the 2-0 goal scored by Arkadiusz Milik during the serie A match between SSC Napoli and Parma Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 26, 2018 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery reportedly wants Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski to come in for Aaron Ramsey, if the Welshman opts to leave the Gunners.

Italian outlet Sport Mediaset (h/t Liam Prenderville of the Mirror) reported Emery will chase the Poland international, with Ramsey eligible to leave the club on a free transfer as his contract expires in the summer. Ramsey has been linked with a switch to Liverpool, as Arsenal prepare for life without the attacking midfielder.

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

