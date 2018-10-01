La Liga Results 2018: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 7 Match

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Celta Vigo were denied victory in La Liga on Monday, as Getafe grabbed a late equaliser to draw 1-1 on the road.

Maxi Gomez's opener was cancelled out by Jaime Mata's goal deep in the second half in Galacia.

The draw sees Vigo consolidate eighth, as Azulones climb to ninth in the table.

La Liga standings (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1. Barcelona, 7, 10, 14

2. Real Madrid, 7, 6, 14

3. Sevilla, 7, 9, 13

4. Atletico Madrid, 7, 4, 12

5. Real Betis, 7, 0, 12

6. Deportivo Alaves, 7, 2, 11

7. Espanyol, 7, 2, 11

8. Celta Vigo, 7, 2, 10

9. Getafe, 7, 0, 9

10. Real Valladolid, 7, 0, 9

11. Girona, 7, -2, 9

12. Villarreal, 7, 1, 8

13. Real Sociedad, 7, -1, 8

14. Valencia, 7, -1, 8

15. Athletic Bilbao, 6, -2, 7

16. Levante, 7, -3, 7

17. Eibar, 7, -4, 7

18. Rayo Vallecano, 6, -7, 5

19. SD Huesca, 7, -10, 5

20. Leganes, 7, -6, 4

Monday Recap

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Celta had their heads in their hands at the final whistle, as Getafe earned a point late in the day at the Abanca-Balaidos.

Gustavo Cabral came close to opening the scoring for the Sky Blues in the opening moments with a header, but the defender watched his effort drift wide.

Iago Aspas continued to be a menace throughout the first half, and Celta's persistence paid off after 33 minutes.

Gomez timed his run to perfection to meet a long ball from the back, and the Uruguay international looped his header over onrushing Getafe goalkeeper David Soria to claim the lead.

La Liga recognised the player's recent endeavours:

Angel Rodriguez nearly claimed an equaliser on the stroke of half-time, but the home side were worthy of their advantage at the interval.

Aspas continued to play a creative role, with Celta attempting to double their lead. The Spain international provided a cross for Cabral, but the defender once again failed to hit the target with his header.

With time running out, Getafe made a concerted effort to rescue the game, and the Madrid-based side were rewarded with 12 minutes remaining.

Djene's assist made its way to Mata, and the striker found the bottom corner to rescue a share of the points.

Celta were clearly stunned, and in a match they believed they had sewn up, the visitors rode their luck and found the late goal they needed.