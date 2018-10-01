Michy Batshuayi Admits No Contact with Chelsea on Loan, Hoping for Blues Future

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Michy Batshuayi has said he's eager to use this season's loan at La Liga outfit Valencia as a springboard to return to Chelsea as a better player, despite having no contact with his parent club since being farmed out.

Chelsea's charge told The Times' Joseph Cassinelli (h/t Daily Star's Callum Vurley) he isn't interested in moving to Spain permanently. He added no one at Stamford Bridge, including Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, has touched base with the forward almost two months into his stay:

"No [I'm not looking for a permanent move]. I’ve so much respect for Chelsea and I love them.

"This loan is important for my development, to show how good I am so that I can go back to Chelsea a better player.

[...]

"I haven't spoken to them [staff at Chelsea], not at all.

"That's something for my agent and Chelsea to take care of — but I've not spoken to the club or Sarri."

The Belgium striker joined Los Che on a temporary deal in August and has scored once in seven league appearances, although his sole strike did come on his first start, a 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.