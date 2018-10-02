Tottenham vs. Barcelona: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Spanish champions Barcelona to Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, as the pair meet in Group B of the UEFA Champions League.

Spurs collapsed to a late 2-1defeat against Inter Milan in their opening European match, leaving the Premier League side desperate for a positive result against the Catalan giants.

Barca kicked off their campaign with a 4-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven, providing them with early control over the group.

Here is how you can watch the match:

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 3

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (U.K), TNT (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK); fuboTV, B/R Live (U.S.)

Odds: Spurs win: 13-5, Barca win: 21-20, Draw: 14-5

Spurs appeared impressive in their first European game for the opening 85 minutes of their visit to the San Siro, but two late goals in six crazy minutes gave the victory to Inter in the closing stages.

The English side have previously proved worthy opponents against the best Europe has to offer, and manager Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping the loss in Italy was a mere blip.

Spurs have been steady rather than impressive in their opening matches in the Premier League this term, scoring 14 goals as they claimed maximum points in five of their seven games.

However, the ebb and flow of the Champions League is different to England's top-flight, and Spurs appear more vulnerable in defence than last season.

Barca remain a demolition machine in attack, and they've claimed the early lead in La Liga in the defence of their title.

However, they have already suffered their first defeat of the domestic campaign after capitulating to a shock 2-1 loss against Leganes. The Cucumber Growers scored twice in a minute to overturn Barca's lead, and the Catalan defence were to blame for the defeat to the Madrid-based minnows.

Pochettino will have noted Barca's lack of organisation at the back, and with Harry Kane creeping slowly back to form, the coach will be confident of goals at Wembley.

Spurs full-back Danny Rose said his side must claim the three points on offer if they are to progress to the knockout phase.

According to Sky Sports, the England defender said: "It's a massive game. We have to win. We're fully aware of that. We're all bitterly disappointed from how the Milan game finished and no mistakes, we have to win on Wednesday."

Pochettino said countryman Messi remains the primary threat for the visitors, with the attacker continuing to prove his lofty standing in the sport.

Per Marca (h/t Jack Wilson of the Daily Express), the Spurs boss showered praise on the Camp Nou icon.

"Winning a game is always nice and when you win against Barcelona, even more so, because that would mean something important for us," Pochettino said. "For me, Messi is still the number one (player in the world) and will be until he retires."

The north London club have the firepower to damage the Spanish side, but there are cracks evident in Spurs' defence.

Messi will exploit this if the hosts are not watertight, but with both teams playing a high-tempo style and making uncharacteristic mistakes at the back—the contest could be a high-scoring affair.