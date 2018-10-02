Napoli vs. Liverpool: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

Liverpool travel to face Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday evening hoping to preserve the status quo in UEFA Champions League Group C, where they sit two points ahead of their Italian opponents.

Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli choked to a stalemate at Red Star Belgrade a fortnight ago, while last season's Champions League runners-up kick-started their campaign with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Roberto Firmino came on to score the winner at Anfield that night, and manager Jurgen Klopp will again be looking to his deep squad resources to come up with the goods against another of Europe's elite threats.

Mohamed Salah was off form as the Reds edged a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Saturday, the same day Napoli's four-game unbeaten run was brought to an end with a 3-1 defeat at Serie A titleholders Juventus.

Two teams inclined to attack will do battle at the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday, and we provide a preview of the drama to come, along with live-stream information and match odds.

Date: Wednesday, October 3

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Venue: Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy

TV Info: BT Sport 3 (UK), Univision Deportes (U.S.)

Live Stream: B/R Live (U.S.), BT Sport app (UK), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)



Match Odds

Napoli: 47-25

Draw: 12-5

Liverpool: 137-100

Odds provided by Odds Shark.

Preview

Liverpool started their season gallantly and won their first seven matches in a row before Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea impeded their rhythm. The Blues ousted Klopp's men from the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, three days before the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Nevertheless, the Reds boss sounded confident his side can shake off their recent stutters. Anfield HQ sourced quotes from the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle, and Klopp appeared to already have his mind set in the knockout stages of the competition:

It's a line that perhaps treads the line of arrogance after only one match in a group comprising PSG and Napoli, with the Reds yet to travel to Paris, and Red Star already proving they're capable of an upset.

That being said, Klopp is speaking as a manager who, as This Is Anfield's Henry Jackson pointed out, has helped put the touches on a Liverpool team far superior to the one that last faced Napoli competitively in 2010:

The Partenopei lost 3-1to the Reds on aggregate in that season's UEFA Europa League group stage, though they did have the Holy Trinity of Edinson Cavani, Marek Hamsik and Ezequiel Lavezzi intact that season.

Meanwhile, the Napoli of today are leaning more heavily on the exploits of Lorenzo Insigne, who has five goals in seven league games this term and is improving further under Ancelotti, says sportswriter David Amoyal:

Wednesday's hosts may be reeling from Saturday's harsh defeat in Turin, a results that leaves them second in the Scudetto race but six points off the Bianconeri.

However, presenter Mina Rzouki recently put faith in their experienced chief to steer the ship back on course:

The remnants of Sarriball are still evident under Ancelotti as Napoli continues to promote attacking play, failing to score in only two of their eight matches this season and netting at least twice in half of those.

Klopp's Liverpool have scored in all nine matches this term, though, and an engrossing contest looks certain to unfold in Naples as two technical minds of the elite order collide.