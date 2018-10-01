Kevin De Bruyne Returns to Manchester City Training Ahead of Hoffenheim Match

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City's star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has returned to training ahead of the team's clash with Hoffenheim in the UEFA Champions League Tuesday.

Rich Fay of the Manchester Evening News confirmed the Belgium international is back in action and provided a positive update on the fitness of Sergio Aguero:

Per Tony Mogan of the Evening Standard, after the 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, Guardiola had said Aguero was doubtful for the match against Hoffenheim and the weekend's showdown with Liverpool.

"Sergio is struggling a bit with some problems in his foot," noted the City boss. "He is not 100 per cent. He has not recovered from what happened against Newcastle, and we spoke about playing 60 minutes and we were lucky he scored at the right moment."

De Bruyne has only made one appearance for City in the Premier League this season, coming on as a substitute in the away win at Arsenal.

Following that game De Bruyne suffered a lateral collateral ligament lesion in his right knee in training and was anticipated to be absent for around three months of the campaign despite the fact he didn't require surgery, per BBC Sport.

However, it appears as though the former Wolfsburg man is set to return ahead of schedule in what will be a huge boost for City.

During the 2018-19 campaign, in which Pep Guardiola's side won the Premier League with a record points total, De Bruyne was the standout man.

Overall, he's been an incredible player for the Etihad Stadium outfit:

So too has Aguero, who has started this campaign in particularly potent fashion. The 30 year old, who recently agreed a contract extension with City, has netted five times in the top flight already this season, including the second in the 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.

City will be out to bounce back in the Champions League on Tuesday, as they suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Lyon in their first game of the group stage. On Sunday the Premier League champions then face a huge clash against Liverpool, with the two sides level on points at the top of the table heading into the game at Anfield.

While these two crunch games may come too soon for De Bruyne, it'd be a massive boost for Guardiola if he had Aguero available for the clashes to come.