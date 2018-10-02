Champions League 2018: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info, Predictions for Tuesday Games

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League returns for Matchday 2 on Tuesday following a thrilling first set of fixtures.

The standout encounter sees Manchester United seeking to get back on track after a tough start to the season against Valencia, who have been below their best themselves so far in La Liga. Juventus, without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo, will host Young Boys.

Elsewhere, champions Real Madrid travel to CSKA Moscow, Hoffenheim host Manchester City, while Bayern Munich face Ajax in a clash of two giants of European football.

Here are the matches to come on Tuesday, the broadcast information for the games and a closer look at a couple of the standout encounters.

Champions League - Tuesday Fixtures (BST)

Group E

8 p.m. - AEK Athens vs. Benfica

8 p.m. - Bayern Munich vs. Ajax

Group F

5:55 p.m. - Hoffenheim vs. Manchester City

5:55 p.m. - Lyon vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G

8 p.m. - CSKA Moscow vs. Real Madrid

8 p.m. - Roma vs. Viktoria Plzen

Group H

5:55 p.m. - Juventus vs. Young Boys

8 p.m. - Manchester United vs. Valencia

Odds to Win Tournament

Manchester City - 5/1

Barcelona - 6/1

Juventus - 6/1

Bayern Munich - 7/1

Liverpool - 8/1

Real Madrid - 8/1

Paris Saint-Germain - 9/1

Atletico Madrid - 12/1

Lines in full are available courtesy of OddsChecker.

B/R Live will UEFA Champions League live-stream coverage. Watch TNT, fuboTV and Univision Deportes will also provide coverage in the United States.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can view the games via the BT Sport app.

Hoffenheim vs. Manchester City

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

After falling to defeat in their first Champions League match of the season against Lyon, Manchester City need to bounce back when they travel to Germany on Tuesday.

At the Etihad Stadium last time out in this competition they were picked off by the Ligue 1 side on the counter-attack. This means what appeared to be a straightforward group suddenly became a lot more challenging for Pep Guardiola's men.

As relayed by football journalist Nick Harris, the club have a curious relationship with the Champions League:

Domestically, City have been in fine form and will be big favourites to get the job done against Hoffenheim. However, Julian Nagelsmann's team have it in them to make this an uncomfortable contest for the Premier League outfit.

While they've not got off to the best of starts in the Bundesliga this season, in recent years they've proved themselves to be a versatile and dynamic team capable of bridging the gap to elite sides. With that in mind it'll be intriguing to see how the coach sets them up for this challenge.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-2 Manchester City

Manchester United vs. Valencia

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

The pressure is beginning to ramp up for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, and Old Trafford will expect a response on Tuesday against Valencia.

That's after the Red Devils backed up their Carabao Cup elimination against Derby County with a 3-1 loss to West Ham United on Saturday in the Premier League. Another poor result here would push the club closer to crisis point.

Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph doesn't think the Portuguese coach is getting the best of the options he has at United:

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones thinks the clash on Tuesday and Saturday's showdown with Newcastle United in the Premier League are crucial for Mourinho:

The Red Devils may be facing Valencia at the wrong time. After an unconvincing start to the campaign, they picked up their first La Liga win of the season on Saturday, battling to a 1-0 victory at Real Sociedad.

Marcelino's side are a dangerous opponent. Valencia are built to counter-attack and have firepower aplenty in the form of Kevin Gameiro, Michy Batshuayi and Goncalo Guedes. Given how poorly United have defended in recent matches, containing those sorts of players will be a massive ask.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Valencia