David Luiz Was 'Confused' by Antonio Conte Snub Says Maurizio Sarri

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: David Luiz of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on September 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)
Chelsea defender David Luiz was left "confused" by Antonio Conte's decision to leave him out of the team for much of last season, according to successor Maurizio Sarri. 

Luiz made just 17 appearances for Chelsea under the former last term after the pair fell out, though the Brazilian also had knee and ankle injuries to contend with.

Per Matt McGeehan of the Evening Standard, Sarri said:

"Two seasons ago he was a protagonist. Then six months ago he was not playing, so he was a little confused.

"He's direct. If he has to say something to the manager he has to talk to me. I like very much direct people.

"When I arrived here immediately I had the feeling he's a very good player for my way of football because he's a centre-back who is very technical.

"Then I appreciate his qualities as a man. He's really better than I thought before."

Sarri has shown his appreciation of Luiz by starting him in all seven Premier League matches this season.

Luiz reciprocated the feeling when he spoke after Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Saturday, per JOE's Melissa Reddy:

The 31-year-old put in an excellent performance at Stamford Bridge, showcasing his impressive passing range and clearing a Roberto Firmino header off the line.

Luiz has rarely convinced in a defensive sense—few centre-backs have the same reputation for making the high-profile errors he has over the yearsbut he's a talented footballer with technical ability.

His strengths suit Sarri's style of play, so it's perhaps unsurprising he is enjoying a new lease of life under the Italian after failing to win over Conte.

Chelsea author Mark Worrall and Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent have enjoyed his revival:

Because of Luiz's approach to the game—he likes to bring the ball out from the back, and he's not content to just make safe, simple passescarries an element of risk, it's likely he'll continue to make the occasional mistake that could cost the Blues a goal or two.

However, with the confidence of his manager and a tactical approach that lets him make use of his comfort in possession, Luiz can go from strength to strength this season.

