Luke Shaw Slams 'Horrendous' Manchester United Performance in West Ham Defeat

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2018

Manchester United's English defender Luke Shaw applauds at the end of the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Manchester United at The London Stadium, in east London on September 29, 2018. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)
IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has branded the team's display in their 3-1 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday "horrendous." 

Shaw did not mince his words when he assessed their efforts and said the players bear responsibility for the defeat rather than manager Jose Mourinho, who has come under increased pressure as a result.

Per the Mirror, he said:

"We have to look at ourselves as players. We're the ones who go on the pitch. The manager isn't on the pitch is he?

"If you want the truth I think it was honestly horrendous. We didn't look like a team that was going to beat West Ham. I think individually and as a team we were awful.

"That's not good enough. It's hard to take, and we're sorry to the fans for what they saw."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

