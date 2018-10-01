Luke Shaw Slams 'Horrendous' Manchester United Performance in West Ham Defeat

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has branded the team's display in their 3-1 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday "horrendous."

Shaw did not mince his words when he assessed their efforts and said the players bear responsibility for the defeat rather than manager Jose Mourinho, who has come under increased pressure as a result.

Per the Mirror, he said:

"We have to look at ourselves as players. We're the ones who go on the pitch. The manager isn't on the pitch is he?

"If you want the truth I think it was honestly horrendous. We didn't look like a team that was going to beat West Ham. I think individually and as a team we were awful.

"That's not good enough. It's hard to take, and we're sorry to the fans for what they saw."

