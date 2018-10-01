Preview, Stories to Watch on Final Episode of WWE Raw Before Super Show-Down

Credit: WWE.com

The Undertaker will battle Triple H in an epic final encounter at Super Show-Down Saturday in Australia but before those two industry icons wage war, the Superstars of WWE Raw roll into Seattle for their last opportunity to create buzz and excitement for the WWE Network extravaganza.

Shawn Michaels will be in the building, hoping to add one last bit of hype and excitement to the build for The Cerebral Assassin and The Deadman. As for what the full-time competitors of today's main roster, we have a better idea of what fans can expect out of them thanks to WWE's official website.

Stories to Watch

Brie Bella's In-Ring Involvement

A week ago, Brie Bella fired off a series of kicks not unlike those utilized by her husband Daniel Bryan and his main nemesis, The Miz. Except, her's caught Liv Morgan square in the face, concussing her in what was a scary moment of live television.

In the week since that incident, Bella was defended by Superstars both past and present, including TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim and Raw commentator Corey Graves.

Fans, though, have not been as forgiving.

Do not be surprised to see Bella's in-ring presence lessened significantly Monday, if only to prevent a negative reaction from the WWE faithful. As Bryan's wife and one-half of the Bella Twins, she has a significant role on the show and is touted as one of the most popular performers in the company.

Opening her up to jeers at such a crucial time, just weeks before WWE's Evolution pay-per-view, is not something management is likely eager to do.

An Expanded Role for AOP?

Akam and Rezar teamed with Raw general manager Baron Corbin in a Six-Man Tag Team main event against The Shield last Monday night. While they came out on the losing end of things, they were fairly protected, leaving many to wonder if AOP is in line for a push of sorts going forward.

The former NXT tag team champions were largely unstoppable during their time with the developmental brand and while they have been allowed to run through the competition, they have been insignificant to the grand scheme of things.

Monday night, we will have a clearer idea to what extent management plans to incorporate them in high-profile storylines. If they march to the ring and obliterate two jobbers, it appears their presence last week was a one-off. If they eye up The Shield for vengeance or become hired guns of sorts for the Raw GM, Akam and Rezar could finally begin realizing some of their massive potentials.

Preview

Ronda Rousey to Battle Ruby Riott in Singles Competition

The last time Rousey competed in singles competition on Raw, she womanhandled Alicia Fox en route to a one-sided win. That should not be the case Monday as she battled the dangerous Ruby Riott in what might her biggest test to date.

Riott has been more protected to this point that her Riott Squad teammates, picking up wins over the likes of Bayley and Sasha Banks. She has received pay-per-view title bouts and is easily the one heel not named Alexa Bliss that WWE Creative is even remotely interested in booking strongly.

Does that mean she will beat Rousey? Absolutely not. At a time when Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan are preparing to battle Rousey and The Bella Twins at Super Show-Down, though, putting heat on the heels would not be a bad thing.

Maybe that comes in the form of a beatdown of the Raw women's champion. Perhaps Riott scores the nontitle upset and puts herself in line for a shot at Evolution. Whatever the case may be, expect Riott to be handled a little more delicately than Fox was in Rousey's last Raw clash.

Bobby Lashley Squares Off With Kevin Owens

At Super Show-Down, Lashley will team with John Cena to battle Owens and Elias. Monday night, one week after Lashley battled Elias, the former ECW champion will get his hands on The Prizefighter.

Owens sent a message loudly and clearly to Lashley when he ended his departure from the company abruptly and delivered an apron powerbomb. He blamed Lashley for sidelining Sami Zayn and has been a thorn in the side of the popular competitor since.

Monday night, the elite Superstars will square off in a singles bout that is not at all likely to settle their differences.

Instead, look for Elias and Lashley's new mouthpiece Lio Rush to get involved, drawing a disqualification or a tainted finish. Do not be surprised to see Rush get bumped around to build heat for the heels, who are likely to get rolled over in Australia.

By the end of their segment, Owens and Elias should be standing as Lashley waits for his hero Cena to explode back onto the scene and help him vanquish the baddies.

Just How Indestructible is The Shield?

There was a ton of intrigue on last week's show regarding Dean Ambrose, his status with The Shield and whether or not Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler and Braun Strowman could persuade him to turn on his fellow Hounds of Justice.

By night's end, they had their answer: he would not. Ambrose joined Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in the center of the ring and pounded fists, a sign of The Shield's unity. The hesitation demonstrated by The Lunatic Fringe, coupled with the time devoted to the story on last week's show, would seem to suggest that things are far from over.

Does WWE prominently feature Ambrose's moral dilemma once again or does it turn its attention to Rollins' attempts to convert McIntyre from a "dog of war" to a hound of justice?

Just five days away from a Six-Man Tag Team match pitting The Shield against McIntyre, Ziggler and Strowman, expect those Superstars to feature prominently on the go-home episode of WWE's flagship show.