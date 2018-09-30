Andres Ibarguen, Club America Settle for Draw vs. Chivas in El Super Clasico

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Club America couldn't take care of business against its biggest rival Sunday, finishing with a 1-1 draw against Chivas in the latest edition of El Super Clasico.

Andres Ibarguen scored the equalizer for America in the 81st minute, but Mateus Uribe couldn't convert a 97th-minute penalty shot as the heated battle ended in a draw at Azteca Stadium. Guadalajara goalkeeper Raul Gudino finished with three saves, although none bigger than the last-minute stop from the spot.

America is now in second place in the Liga MX Apertura and suddenly have question marks after a disappointing loss in the Copa MX. Chivas improved to ninth place, but the team still only has one win in the last four league matches.

Las Aguilas held possession for 57 percent of the match and outshot their opponent 19-6 on the day. In the last half hour, they were the only team to have any real chance near the net.

Still, the entire match came down to this opportunity deep into stoppage time, and Uribe was not up to the task:

This was the second noteworthy stop by Gudino, who also saved a shot from Oribe Peralta in the first half:

In a day where few others separated themselves on either side, the Chivas goalkeeper was the biggest star.

Guadalajara saw limited offensive chances throughout the match, although the club made them count before finally breaking through in the 59th minute.

Alan Pulido scored the goal with a strong finish, although Jose Van Rankin deserves a lot of credit for creating the opportunity before earning the assist:

Club America put the pressure on after that, creating several excellent opportunities in the final third without finding the tying goal. This was until Ibarguen finally came through thanks to a great individual effort to put the ball in the back of the net:

This ended up being the only score for the favorites during the match.

The exciting ending came after a scoreless first half, although Club America appeared in control for most of the action despite getting only a single shot on net.

Tom Marshall of ESPN FC broke down the opening 45 minutes:

The cleaner performance didn't lead to three points, however, as the squad was forced to settle for just a draw.

America will take on U.A.N.L Tigres in its next match on Saturday, while Chivas will face Pumas UNAM.

Statistics courtesy of ESPN FC.