Manchester City Transfer News: Phil Foden Reportedly Made to Wait for New Deal

Manchester City will reportedly make starlet Phil Foden wait for a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

According to the Daily Star's Adrian Stiles, Pep Guardiola's side are "biding their time" as they want to ensure the highly-rated 18-year-old "keeps his feet firmly on the ground."

Foden currently earns £3,000 a week, but City are said to be willing to offer him a new five-year deal worth £25,000 per week, per the report.

     

