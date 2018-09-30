Will Dissly Carted Off with Knee Injury vs. Cardinals, Will Not Return

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly was carted off the field during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams reported.

The team confirmed a knee injury would keep Dissly out for the remainder of the contest.

Dissly, a fourth-round draft pick, got off to a strong start in his rookie year. He had seven receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns in his first three games. He had one catch for five yards Sunday before exiting.

By losing Dissly, Seattle is now down to one healthy tight end: Nick Vannett.

Ed Dickson is already out for at least the first six games of the year after the Seahawks placed him on the reserve/non-football injury earlier this month. Now, the team may be without Dissly for an extended period of time as well.

Seattle will almost certainly have to sign another tight end—even as a short-term solution—ahead of its Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams rank second in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders. The Seahawks entered Week 4 ranked 22nd in passing offense (208.7 yards per game), so they can ill afford to not strengthen their tight end depth prior to a difficult divisional test Oct. 7.