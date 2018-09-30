Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante Contracts

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea reportedly believe new manager Maurizio Sarri can play a key role in convincing Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante to commit their futures to the Blues.

According to Nizaar Kinsella at Goal, Chelsea feel the Italian's "management style, relaxed approach and valuation of the club" can help keep both players at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are willing to make the club's two star men their highest-paid players on new contracts worth £300,000 per week, per the report.

Sarri replaced Antonio Conte as manager of Chelsea in July. The Italian has enjoyed a strong start to life in the Premier League with the Blues unbeaten after seven games and two points off the top.

The 59-year-old's teams are known for their attractive, attacking style of play. Hazard has already voiced his approval:

The Belgian seems to be thriving under Sarri. He has six goals and two assists in seven Premier League outings and has been the top flight's outstanding player so far this season.

However, he has said that he wanted to leave Chelsea for Spain last summer, per BT Sport (h/t Mirror's Tom Hopkinson):

"I'll tell you the truth: after the World Cup I wanted to leave.

"It's my dream to play in Spain.

"I could stay at Chelsea for the rest of my career but there is also the possibility that I can leave in a year or two.

"But I love Chelsea and the city. It will be easy to stay at Chelsea. This club is now part of my life."

Matt Law at the Telegraph explained why Hazard is better off staying at Chelsea:

Sarri has said that he wants to help Hazard become the best player in the world, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

Much may depend on how Chelsea fare this season under Sarri. The early signs are positive, and Sarri's system does seem to be bringing out the best in Hazard.

Kane is another key player for the Blues, and he has said he was contacted by Paris Saint-Germain over the summer, per RMC Sport (h/t Jonathan Johnson at ESPN FC):

"There was no particular desire to go elsewhere after the World Cup. There was interest from other clubs, but things were clear after speaking with Chelsea -- the club is counting on me and I feel good.

"The next logical step was to continue with Chelsea. There were some contact with PSG, yes. However, after a discussion with Chelsea, I realised that the main thing for me was to feel good where I was then and am now.



"I am with Chelsea -- staying with Chelsea is good for me."

Kante is a powerful presence in midfield for Chelsea. He possesses incredible work rate, is superb at winning the ball and rarely wastes a pass.

The midfielder's comments will be welcomed by Chelsea, but they will be keen to secure his future to ward off interest from other clubs.