Best Landing Spots for Top MLB Free Agents

SS Manny Machado: St. Louis Cardinals



The Cardinals have been tied to Manny Machado off and on dating back to last offseason. Now that they won't have to mortgage any young talent to acquire him, that speculative interest could turn into legitimate pursuit.

Assuming Matt Carpenter spends the bulk of his time at first base again next season, the Cardinals would have either Jedd Gyorko or prospect Patrick Wisdom to man third base.

Gyorko is a fine player and Wisdom has shown some intriguing power potential, but Machado is a clear upgrade.

St. Louis has the money to make a splash, and with Marcell Ozuna now a year away from free agency, finding that long-term anchor in the middle of the lineup should be a priority.

2B DJ LeMahieu: Chicago Cubs

To reiterate what I wrote last week while identifying the Cubs as a dark-horse suitor for LeMahieu:

"With the uncertain future of Addison Russell and Ben Zobrist a year away from free agency, might the Cubs consider signing LeMahieu? The Cubs place a premium on infield defense, and if the price is right, it's exactly the kind of outside-the-box move that would allow manager Joe Maddon to remain flexible."

The Cubs inserted Daniel Murphy into the everyday second base job and leadoff spot in the lineup after acquiring him from the Nationals in August, and LeMahieu could fill that same role offensively.

He's also vastly superior to Murphy defensively, and a middle-infield tandem of LeMahieu and Javy Baez might as well be a brick wall behind the pitcher.

2B Jed Lowrie: Oakland Athletics

It sounds like there is mutual interest between the Athletics and All-Star second baseman Jed Lowrie in continuing their relationship beyond this season.

And why not?

The 34-year-old has been a 4-WAR player each of the past two seasons, and he's also been an invaluable veteran presence on a young Oakland team that is contending far sooner than expected.

The slow development of guys like Franklin Barreto and Jorge Mateo leaves no clear in-house replacement for Lowrie on the roster, and given his age, it won't break the bank to bring him back on a two-year deal.

2B Daniel Murphy: Colorado Rockies

Daniel Murphy has always been a first baseman trying his best to play second base.

His career defensive metrics at the position (-83 DRS, -5.6 UZR/150) tell you all you need to know about his glove work, and things have gone from really bad to even worse in that department (-18 DRS, -11.4 UZR/150) this year.

Luckily, he can still rake.

The 33-year-old is a career .299/.344/.458 hitter, and he's found his power stroke in recent seasons, averaging 35 doubles, 20 home runs and 80 RBI over the past three seasons.

The Rockies technically have a hole to fill at second base with DJ LeMahieu reaching free agency, but expect that job to go to Garrett Hampson until top prospect Brendan Rodgers is ready. Instead, they should sign Murphy to play first base, with Ian Desmond moving to a corner outfield spot to replace Carlos Gonzalez.

2B Brian Dozier: Minnesota Twins

Brian Dozier looks like a prime candidate for a one-year, prove-it deal to try to improve his stock.

After posting a 130 OPS+ and slugging 76 home runs over the previous two seasons, he struggled to a 92 OPS+ before the Twins sold low and traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline.

Things went from bad to worse following the trade, as he hit .182/.300/.350 for a 77 OPS+ over 170 plate appearances, and now he's set to hit the open market with his stock at an all-time low.

With the Twins showing no indication they're ready to give prospect Nick Gordon a chance to win the second base job, bringing back Dozier as a stopgap option could pay dividends.

It would also allow Dozier to return to somewhere he's comfortable and has enjoyed tremendous success in the past.

