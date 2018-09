One Dark-Horse MLB Free Agency, Trade Suitor for the Top 25 Stars Available

3 of 5

Michael Brantley (Free Agent)

Brantley is finally healthy after playing in just 101 games in 2016 and 2017.

The Indians rolled the dice by exercising his $11.5 million option last offseason, and he has rewarded them with a .309/.365/.472 line that includes 36 doubles, 17 home runs, 76 RBI and 11 steals for 3.3 WAR.

At 31 years old, he should still have a few prime seasons left in the tank, assuming his shoulder issues don't return.

Dark-Horse Suitor: Los Angeles Dodgers

A new deal with Cleveland seems like the most likely outcome for Brantley, so it's safe to call any other suitor a dark horse. The Dodgers have a fluid outfield situation, especially with Matt Kemp falling off since the All-Star break, so don't be surprised if they kick the tires.

Nicholas Castellanos, Detroit Tigers (Trade Candidate)

A disappointing season from Michael Fulmer has arguably made Castellanos the most attractive trade chip on the Tigers roster.

The 26-year-old is hitting .300/.356/.500 with 45 doubles, 22 home runs and 87 RBI for a 131 OPS+ that is tied for 12th among qualified AL hitters.

Moving from third base to right field has not helped his defensive value (-19 DRS, -12.6 UZR/150) and he'll be a free agent after the 2019 season, but for a team looking to add some right-handed pop, he'll be an appealing option.

Dark-Horse Suitor: Seattle Mariners

The Mariners could be looking to replace Nelson Cruz in the designated hitter spot, and given his defensive shortcomings, Castellanos would benefit from a situation where his glove can collect dust in his locker. Never count Jerry Dipoto out on any potential trade target. Pitching will be the team's top priority, which is what makes this a dark-horse landing spot.

Nelson Cruz (Free Agent)

Cruz has been as durable and productive as any hitter in baseball over the past five seasons.

During that span, he's posted a 146 OPS+ while averaging 41 home runs, 104 RBI and 152 games played, spending the bulk of his time in the DH role.

At 38 years old, he's not a candidate for another long-term deal, but his consistent run production should be enough to net him a nice payday. He signed a four-year, $57 million deal last time he hit the open market and could receive a higher annual value this time around on a shorter deal.

Dark-Horse Suitor: Colorado Rockies (to play first base)

The Rockies have gotten a disappointing .233/.314/.406 line from their first basemen this year, and they've thought outside the box before when they signed Ian Desmond to play the position. This one isn't likely, but stranger things have happened. And can you imagine Cruz hitting in Coors Field?

Bryce Harper (Free Agent)

Even in a down year by his standards, Harper sports a 131 OPS+ with 34 home runs, 100 RBI and an NL-leading 129 walks that have helped him offset a .244 batting average with a .319 on-base percentage.

Still just 25 years old, Harper has already played seven big league seasons and amassed 27.2 WAR, earning six All-Star appearances and winning NL MVP honors in 2015.

Signing him brings more than just his on-field production. He's one of the faces of the sport and one of the most marketable players in the game, and a record deal could be waiting as a result.

Dark-Horse Suitor: Chicago White Sox

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn talked to reporters recently about the upcoming offseason and gave the indication that the team might start to use some of its significant payroll flexibility this summer. Harper going to the Cubs has been a popular rumor, but landing on the South Side instead would make for some interesting marketing opportunities and allow him to join a promising rebuild.

Nick Markakis (Free Agent)

A first-time All-Star this year, Markakis is hitting .301/.368/.447 with 43 doubles, 14 home runs and 93 RBI for the NL East champs.

He's been good for 32.5 WAR over the course of his 13-year career, and as a player who does his damage with a high contract rate and gap power, he's a safer bet to keep producing than most players his age.

Still, at 34 years old, another long-term deal is unlikely and he could opt to go ring-chasing on a one-year deal with a contender looking for some corner outfield help.

Dark-Horse Suitor: Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore is where it all started for Markakis, as the O's took him No. 7 overall in the 2003 draft and he spent the first nine seasons of his career with them. Part of the reason he stuck around in Atlanta while they were rebuilding was his clubhouse presence, and that would presumably appeal to an Orioles team that has embarked on their own rebuild.

A.J. Pollock (Free Agent)

Pollock might never duplicate his dynamic 2015 season when he hit .315/.367/.498 with 39 doubles, 20 home runs and 39 steals en route to a 7.2 WAR mark.

He's the best center field option on the market, though, and he's been plenty productive when healthy this season. The 30-year-old has a 109 OPS+ with 21 home runs and 12 steals in 111 games.

Health concerns could scare teams off from giving him more than a two-year deal, but his power/speed skills and ability to man a premium defensive position will lead to plenty of interest.

Dark-Horse Suitor: Washington Nationals

The Nationals are not going to rebuild post-Bryce Harper; there's too much talent left on the roster. If they don't think Victor Robles is ready to step into an everyday job and Pollock is willing to agree to a two-year deal, he could be an excellent addition to join Juan Soto and Adam Eaton in the outfield.