One Dark-Horse MLB Free Agency, Trade Suitor for the Top 25 Stars Available

2 of 5

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

3B Adrian Beltre (Free Agent)

Beltre has played just 210 games over the past two seasons, so the end of his storied career is in sight.

His 98 OPS+ this season would represent his first season with an OPS+ below the league average of 100 since 2009, and he's no longer a 30-homer threat. However, he's still an elite defender (10 DRS, 3.2 UZR/150) and has been a 2.3 WAR player as a result.

The 39-year-old has given no indication he intends to retire. He'll likely have to settle for a one-year deal, but that should only serve to widen the field of interested teams.

Dark-Horse Suitor: Cleveland Indians

It would be surprising to see Beltre sign anywhere other than Texas. That said, he's also still searching for his first World Series ring, and he's not going to get it by remaining with the Rangers. If he does decide to go ring-chasing, the Indians look like a potential fit, with Jose Ramirez sliding over to second base.

3B Josh Donaldson (Free Agent)

A nagging calf injury essentially turned 2018 into a lost season for Donaldson, and that makes him one of the more compelling free agents.

After posting a 151 OPS+ and averaging 37 home runs and 100 RBI in his first three seasons in Toronto, the 2015 AL MVP enters the open market with an abundance of questions surrounding his future.

The 32-year-year-old won't get the massive payday many were predicting, and that could make him the biggest bargain on the market if he can put his injury issues in the rearview.

Dark-Horse Suitor: Toronto Blue Jays

Everyone assumes the August trade to Cleveland was the end for Donaldson and Toronto. But if he winds up opting for a one-year, prove-it deal before re-entering the market next offseason, that familiarity could be appealing. He makes sense as a sign-and-eventually-trade target for the Blue Jays.



2B DJ LeMahieu (Free Agent)

LeMahieu does two things extremely well: hit for a high average and play defense.

Over the past four seasons, he carries a .311/.371/.432 batting line and he won the NL batting title with a .348 average in 2016.

The 30-year-old has also won a pair of Gold Glove Awards and could be on his way to a third with 18 DRS and a 12.3 UZR/150 in 2018.

Dark-Horse Suitor: Chicago Cubs

With the uncertain future of Addison Russell and Ben Zobrist a year away from free agency, might the Cubs consider signing LeMahieu? The Cubs place a premium on infield defense, and if the price is right, it's exactly the kind of outside-the-box move that would allow manager Joe Maddon to remain flexible. LeMahieu was originally drafted by the Cubs in 2009.

2B Jed Lowrie (Free Agent)

Lowrie has posted back-to-back excellent seasons for the Oakland Athletics:

2017: 120 OPS+, .277/.360/.448, 66 XBH (14 HR), 69 RBI, 4.0 WAR

120 OPS+, .277/.360/.448, 66 XBH (14 HR), 69 RBI, 4.0 WAR 2018: 120 OPS+, .267/.355/.447, 60 XBH (22 HR), 96 RBI, 4.9 WAR

The 34-year-old was an All-Star for the first time this season, and he's been a key veteran presence in the clubhouse for a young Oakland squad that has made a surprise climb to contention.

Second base has been his primary position with the A's, but he's also played shortstop and third base.

Dark-Horse Suitor: Los Angeles Dodgers

A run at trade candidate Whit Merrifield or free agents Brian Dozier and DJ LeMahieu seems more likely for the Dodgers as they look for a long-term solution at second base. Considering his age, Lowrie doesn't make as much sense, but he could land in L.A. depending on how the market unfolds.

SS/3B Manny Machado (Free Agent)

Machado is having a big walk year, hitting .295/.366/.539 with 35 doubles, 37 home runs and 104 RBI for 5.7 WAR, while splitting the season between the Orioles and Dodgers.

Poor defensive metrics at shortstop (-12 DRS, -7.7 UZR/150) could be enough for him to welcome a full-time move back to the hot corner, though a team willing to let him play shortstop could have an upper hand in negotiations.

Regardless of where he lines up defensively, the 26-year-old is one of the game's elite offensive players and he's just entering the prime of his career.

Dark-Horse Suitor: Los Angeles Angels

With two years of Mike Trout left, it's time for the Angels to get serious. Zack Cozart is recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, and he could shift from third base to second base once he does return. Pitching should probably be the team's primary focus, but Machado would be a huge addition.

2B Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Royals (Trade Candidate)



The late-blooming Merrifield has become the most valuable trade chip on the Royals roster.

After a breakout 2017 season, he's been even better this year, hitting .303/.367/.440 while leading the AL in hits (186) and stolen bases (41).

He's already 29 years old, but he's still a year removed from arbitration eligibility and carries team control through the 2022 season.

Selling high now makes too much sense for Kansas City.

Dark-Horse Suitor: Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates surprised more than a few people when they traded for Chris Archer and Keone Kela at the trade deadline, and swinging a deal for Merrifield would be another forward-thinking move. With Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer both headed for free agency, they could be looking for a proven middle infielder, despite having a number of rising prospects who could fill the void.

1B Justin Smoak, Toronto Blue Jays (Trade Candidate)

The two-year, $8.5 million extension Smoak signed midway through the 2016 season has proved to be a stroke of genius by the Blue Jays.

After posting a 130 OPS+ with 38 home runs during a breakout 2017 season, he's been terrific once again, logging a 123 OPS+ with 34 doubles, 25 home runs and 77 RBI en route to 2.3 WAR.

That extension included a team-friendly $6 million team option for 2019, and with the Blue Jays headed for a rebuild, Smoak could prove to be a valuable trade chip.

Dark-Horse Suitor: New York Yankees

How many more chances will Greg Bird get? The former top prospect has lost his starting job to Luke Voit, leaving his future in doubt. It's unlikely the Yankees will entrust Voit with the everyday job—even with his strong performance of late—so acquiring Smoak as a left-handed hitting complement makes sense.