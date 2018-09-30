Arsenal Transfer News: Aaron Ramsey 'Holds the Power' in Contract Talks

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on September 23, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is said to hold the greater share of power in negotiations with the club after the Gunners pulled out of talks despite their star being in the last year of his deal.

The Guardian's Dominic Fifield appeared on Sky Sports' Sunday Supplement (h/t Daily Star's Mark Taylor) and said Ramsey can command a bigger wage if he leaves for free next summer. When asked if he was in a commanding position, Fifield replied:

“Yes he is, because if he resists being sold in January then he'll command a higher wage at his next club. That's the reality of it.

“I guess he might find his opportunities at Arsenal to play in the second half of the season, if he's still there, more limited than he would like, but he's still a player whose pedigree and quality is very obvious.

“He is a consistent performer in a team where people like Mesut Ozil aren't consistent, so whoever brings him in knows what they are getting from him."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Rob Holding and Alex Iwobi Stand Out in Win

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Rob Holding and Alex Iwobi Stand Out in Win

    The Short Fuse
    via The Short Fuse

    Vinicius Jr Hyped About His Real Madrid Debut ✨

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Vinicius Jr Hyped About His Real Madrid Debut ✨

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Pep 'Banned' Benjamin Mendy from Man City for a Week

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pep 'Banned' Benjamin Mendy from Man City for a Week

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Peruvian Player Scores Contender for Worst Own Goal of the Year

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Peruvian Player Scores Contender for Worst Own Goal of the Year

    MARCA
    via MARCA in English