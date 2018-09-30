Arsenal Transfer News: Aaron Ramsey 'Holds the Power' in Contract Talks

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is said to hold the greater share of power in negotiations with the club after the Gunners pulled out of talks despite their star being in the last year of his deal.

The Guardian's Dominic Fifield appeared on Sky Sports' Sunday Supplement (h/t Daily Star's Mark Taylor) and said Ramsey can command a bigger wage if he leaves for free next summer. When asked if he was in a commanding position, Fifield replied:

“Yes he is, because if he resists being sold in January then he'll command a higher wage at his next club. That's the reality of it.

“I guess he might find his opportunities at Arsenal to play in the second half of the season, if he's still there, more limited than he would like, but he's still a player whose pedigree and quality is very obvious.

“He is a consistent performer in a team where people like Mesut Ozil aren't consistent, so whoever brings him in knows what they are getting from him."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.