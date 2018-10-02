SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 5

0 of 14

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The SEC power rankings saw no change among the top three, but upheaval abounded elsewhere.

Alabama got a glorified bye week in a lopsided win over Louisiana that could have been name-your-number to nothing had the Crimson Tide kept pushing. Georgia had to sweat just a little but wound up dispatching Tennessee by a comfortable number, and LSU wiped out rival Ole Miss behind Joe Burrow.

That's the definition of taking care of business.

Kentucky continued to surge and Texas A&M survived, while Florida continued to show that it's getting better under first-year coach Dan Mullen.

The league is no longer as top-heavy as it was a season ago, but there's a definitive break between the top four teams and everybody else. Will that continue? Will anybody be able to knock off the defending national champion Crimson Tide?

There is plenty more of the season to go, but the SEC continued to take shape Saturday with several grudge matches.

Let's take a look at the power rankings following Week 5 action.