Report: Pep Guardiola Losing Patience with Benjamin Mendy at Manchester City

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist ISeptember 30, 2018

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (L) throws the ball to Manchester City's French defender Benjamin Mendy (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on August 19, 2018. (Photo by Lindsey PARNABY / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)
LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly losing patience with full-back Benjamin Mendy because of his behaviour away from the pitch.

According to Goal's Sam Lee, the full-back was "banned from the first-team set up for a week" after turning up late for a recovery session.

This is not the first time Mendy has been punished by Guardiola, and the Manchester City boss is becoming increasingly frustrated by the Frenchman despite his importance to the team, per the report.

Guardiola has spoken openly about Mendy returning late for a recovery session, as shown by Goal:

The Spaniard has also told his defender to use social media less. Mendy was quick to respond to Guardiola's comments on Twitter:

Mendy is an energetic, charismatic character who has become popular with fans because of his frequent social media posts. The Frenchman missed most of last season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament, but he frequently engaged with fans as he supported his team from the sidelines.

He returned to fitness at the end of last season and showed why City invested so heavily to bring him to the Etihad Stadium from Monaco. He is a dynamic full-back who is happy to race down the left side and fire in crosses.

Squawka Football highlighted his effectiveness:

Mendy is currently sidelined with a metatarsal injury and has not featured for the club since the 2-1 victory over Newcastle United. While he's been sidelined he has also been handed a one-year driving ban after "accumulating 24 points on his licence," per BBC Sport.

Yet it is the 24-year-old's attitude which has angered Guardiola, and he faces an uncertain future at the club, according to Mark Ogden at ESPN FC.

Guardiola is known for his attention to detail, and Mendy's lateness is bound to rile the City boss. The Frenchman remains a key player, but an improvement in attitude looks to be needed if he is to have a long career at the club.

Related

    Manchester City Tactics : No Hope for Brighton

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    Manchester City Tactics : No Hope for Brighton

    Bitter and Blue
    via Bitter and Blue

    Guardiola Fearless Ahead of Liverpool Test

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    Guardiola Fearless Ahead of Liverpool Test

    Getty Images
    via Goal

    Peruvian Player Scores Contender for Worst Own Goal of the Year

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Peruvian Player Scores Contender for Worst Own Goal of the Year

    MARCA
    via MARCA in English

    Report: Juventus Want Zidane to Replace Beppe Marotta as CEO

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Juventus Want Zidane to Replace Beppe Marotta as CEO

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report