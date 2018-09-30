Report: Pep Guardiola Losing Patience with Benjamin Mendy at Manchester City

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly losing patience with full-back Benjamin Mendy because of his behaviour away from the pitch.

According to Goal's Sam Lee, the full-back was "banned from the first-team set up for a week" after turning up late for a recovery session.

This is not the first time Mendy has been punished by Guardiola, and the Manchester City boss is becoming increasingly frustrated by the Frenchman despite his importance to the team, per the report.

Guardiola has spoken openly about Mendy returning late for a recovery session, as shown by Goal:

The Spaniard has also told his defender to use social media less. Mendy was quick to respond to Guardiola's comments on Twitter:

Mendy is an energetic, charismatic character who has become popular with fans because of his frequent social media posts. The Frenchman missed most of last season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament, but he frequently engaged with fans as he supported his team from the sidelines.

He returned to fitness at the end of last season and showed why City invested so heavily to bring him to the Etihad Stadium from Monaco. He is a dynamic full-back who is happy to race down the left side and fire in crosses.

Squawka Football highlighted his effectiveness:

Mendy is currently sidelined with a metatarsal injury and has not featured for the club since the 2-1 victory over Newcastle United. While he's been sidelined he has also been handed a one-year driving ban after "accumulating 24 points on his licence," per BBC Sport.

Yet it is the 24-year-old's attitude which has angered Guardiola, and he faces an uncertain future at the club, according to Mark Ogden at ESPN FC.

Guardiola is known for his attention to detail, and Mendy's lateness is bound to rile the City boss. The Frenchman remains a key player, but an improvement in attitude looks to be needed if he is to have a long career at the club.