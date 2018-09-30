49ers Rumors: SF Won't Sign or Trade for Top QB After Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2018

El quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10), de los 49ers de San Francisco, recibe atención del personal medico del equipo tras sufrir una lesión en el duelo ante los Chiefs de Kansas City, el domingo 23 de septiembre de 2018, en Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Foto/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly confident backup quarterback C.J. Beathard can be "productive" after starter Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending torn ACL last week, so they won't attempt to sign or trade for another high-profile QB.

On Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported the Niners have shown no interest in signing free agent Colin Kaepernick, who spent six years with the franchise starting in 2011, or trading for the Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles, the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

