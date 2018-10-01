Ronda Rousey Beats Ruby Riott on Raw Ahead of WWE Super Show-Down

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey defeated Ruby Riott in a non-title match on Monday's episode of Raw.

Riott looked good early on but eventually fell victim to the force of nature that is Rousey. Rousey hit her modified Samoan drop to set up the armbar. Once Rousey had the armbar locked in, Riott tapped out in seconds.

Monday's match set the stage for a six-woman tag team match at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday that will pit Rousey and the Bella Twins against the Riott Squad.

Two weeks ago on Raw, Rousey announced an open challenge for the Raw Women's Championship, and it initially seemed like her friend, Natalya, was going to be her opponent.

Instead, the Riott Squad dragged Nattie onto the stage, and Riott said she intended to face the Baddest Woman on the Planet for the title.

While the Riott Squad was administering a three-on-one beatdown to Rousey, Nikki and Brie Bella ran to the ring to make the save.

That led to a six-woman tag last week with the Bellas and Natalya facing Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan.

The Riott Squad won the match, which gave Riott a ton of momentum entering one of the biggest matches of her career against Rousey on Monday.

Although the Raw Women's Championship wasn't on the line, it stood to reason that Riott had a chance to earn herself a future title shot if she could pull off a major upset.

The bout was also significant in terms of the Riott Squad attempting to get inside Rousey's head prior to their major clash Down Under.

Even though the Riott Squad has a history of creating chaos and making life miserable for their opponents, Rousey was undeterred en route to yet another victory.

With Rousey appearing virtually unstoppable, it is difficult to envision the Riott Squad handing her the first loss of her career at Super Show-Down.

