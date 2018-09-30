AP College Football Poll 2018: Complete Week 6 Rankings Released

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide remain atop the Associated Press' Top 25 poll for Week 6 after Saturday's blowout victory over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Elsewhere, the Ohio State Buckeyes scored two touchdowns in the final seven minutes to stun the Big Ten rival Penn State Nittany Lions and solidify their place inside the Top Five. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish also scored a Top 10 win as they cruised past the Stanford Cardinal.

Here's a look at the complete Week 6 AP Top 25 poll released Sunday:

1. Alabama (58 first-place votes)

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Clemson (1)

5. LSU

6. Notre Dame

7. Oklahoma

8. Auburn

9. West Virginia

10. Washington

11. Penn State

12. UCF

13. Kentucky

14. Stanford

15. Michigan

16. Wisconsin

17. Miami (Fla.)

18. Oregon

19. Texas

20. Michigan State

21. Colorado

22. Florida

23. NC State

24. Virginia Tech

25. Oklahoma State

The situation looked bleak for Ohio State after Miles Sanders scored from one yard out with eight minutes remaining to give Penn State a 12-point lead. Heisman Trophy contender Dwayne Haskins led a rapid three-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in just 1:18 to get the Buckeyes right back in it, though.

After a Nittany Lions punt, the sophomore quarterback rose to the occasion again, leading OSU on a game-winning 96-yard drive capped by a touchdown pass to K.J. Hill.

The Buckeyes should now be favored in all of their remaining games, putting them in ideal position to eventually earn a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame's triumph over Stanford wasn't as lopsided as the final score indicates—it was a one-score game entering the fourth quarter—but the Irish never trailed and pulled away in the final 15 minutes to tally a second marquee victory after beating the Michigan Wolverines to open the 2018 campaign.

Head coach Brian Kelly told reporters afterward he felt it was the team's most complete performance of the season to date:

"Yeah, I think our kids—you know, when you look at victories, as a football coach, as a head coach, you know, there's always things that we can look at. I think—I like the fact that we finished the game. We started fast, but we finished. And that's where you, as a football coach, when you're looking at your team, you see a resolve, a mental toughness that you're really trying to build with your group, and we saw that today."

In other notable Week 5 games, the Clemson Tigers stormed back to avoid an upset by the Syracuse Orange, the Washington Huskies easily handled the BYU Cougars, the West Virginia Mountaineers earned a key road win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oregon Ducks defeated the Cal Golden Bears.

The Duke Blue Devils and Mississippi State Bulldogs were the only ranked teams to lose to unranked opponents, falling to the Virginia Tech Hokies and Florida Gators, respectively.

Here's a look at some more highlights from Week 5 around college football:

Looking ahead, the spotlight game of Week 6 will see the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners travel to Cotton Bowl Stadium Saturday for the latest edition of the Red River Showdown.

The Miami Hurricanes battling the Florida State Seminoles, the Maryland Terrapins taking on Michigan and the LSU Tigers trying to remain undefeated with a win over Florida are among the other headline matchups on the slate for next weekend.