NBA Rumors: Top Trade Buzz on Jimmy Butler, Jeff Teague and Josh Richardson

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The start of the 2018-19 NBA regular season is just two weeks away, but the possibility of a landscape-altering trade occurring before then remains.

Such a trade will likely involve Minnesota Timberwolves swingman Jimmy Butler, who has been the talk of the league since ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported recently that he requested a trade.

A Butler deal would have a massive impact on not only the T-Wolves and the team that acquires him, but also teams across the league since a player of his caliber could shift the balance of power significantly.

Here is a look at the latest rumors surrounding Butler, along with other players who have been discussed as part of a potential Butler trade.

Jimmy Butler

While a Butler trade seems inevitable due to the fact that Butler can leave via free agency during the offseason, Wojnarowski reported Thursday that teams have considered Minnesota's asking price to steep.

Wojnarowski noted that the Timberwolves are asking for quality veterans, top prospects, future assets and cap relief in a deal involving Butler.

He added that teams are skeptical of head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau's desire to move Butler.

Although Thibodeau may be hesitant due to his history with Butler dating back to their time together with the Chicago Bulls, Wojnarowski reported that Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor wants a deal done soon.

The 29-year-old Butler is a four-time All-Star, and he is among the best all-around players in the NBA due to his two-way prowess.

Last season, Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game en route to leading Minnesota to its first playoff berth since 2003-04.

While Butler is a hugely valuable player, the team that acquires him would be taking a significant risk since there is no guarantee he will re-sign.

Because of that, Minnesota may have to lower its asking price significantly in order to move him, or else it risks holding onto a disgruntled player before losing him for nothing.

Jeff Teague

Several trade suitors and packages have been mentioned since Butler went on the block, but the Miami Heat have dominated headlines in recent days.

On Wednesday, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that Butler and his agent informed the Timberwolves that his preferred trade destination is Miami.

The Heat are already a playoff team in the Eastern Conference, and they also boast one of the deepest rosters in the entire NBA.

Because of that, there is no shortage of options for Minnesota when it comes to putting together a potential trade package.

One that Wojnarowski made note of was a trade centered on Miami sending All-Star point guard Goran Dragic to the T-Wolves.

In the event of that happening, Wojnarowski reported that the Phoenix Suns may get involved in the deal to acquire point guard Jeff Teague from Minnesota.

It's no secret that the Suns are in desperate need of a point guard after trading Brandon Knight to the Houston Rockets, and Teague would become expendable for Minnesota if it lands Dragic.

Teague is a one-time All-Star who is coming off his first season in Minnesota after seven seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and one with the Indiana Pacers.

In 2017-18, Teague appeared in and started 70 games, averaging 14.2 points, 7.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

As the fourth offensive option in Minnesota, Teague's scoring output was his lowest since averaging 12.6 points in 2011-12.

Given the fact that perennial backup Isaiah Canaan is currently Phoenix's top option at point guard, acquiring a steady player like Teague to organize the young talent it possesses could go a long way toward accelerating the Suns' rebuild.

Josh Richardson

The Heat could become contenders in the Eastern Conference if they acquire Butler, but there is at least one player they're reportedly unwilling to part with in the deal.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the T-Wolves asked for small forward Josh Richardson, but Miami has no interest in moving him.

The 25-year-old Richardson is coming off his best NBA season, as he averaged 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 2017-18, while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three-point range.

Due to his ability to fill up the stat sheet and contribute on both ends, it can be argued that Richardson is a poor man's Butler of sorts.

Last year, the Heat signed Richardson to a four-year, $42 million contract extension, per Spotrac.

Given how much Richardson improved over the course of the 2017-18 campaign, that deal looks like it will be a major bargain moving forward.

Butler would undoubtedly improve the Heat significantly during the upcoming campaign, but if they can land him without giving up a player with similar attributes like Richardson, it will make them an even tougher team to play against.