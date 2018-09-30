Evolution Reunion Including Batista, Ric Flair Confirmed for WWE SmackDown 1,000

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE announced Friday that the Evolution stable of Triple H, Ric Flair, Batista and Randy Orton will reunite on the 1,000th episode of SmackDown on Oct. 16.

SmackDown 1,000 will emanate from Washington, D.C., and it is expected to feature many of WWE's biggest stars from the past and present.

Evolution formed in 2002 and was among WWE's most dominant forces until it disbanded in 2005.

Both Triple H and Flair were already top stars when Evolution came into existence, but the group helped push Batista and Orton into more prominent roles, and they both eventually became multi-time world champions.

Between the four Superstars, they have 49 world title reigns to their credit.

The announcement came as something of a surprise since Batista tweeted on Sept. 12 that he wasn't invited to SmackDown 1,000 despite his impact on the blue brand and the fact that the show is taking place in his hometown.

Evolution enjoyed a mini reunion in 2014 with Triple H, Batista and Orton teaming up to take on The Shield.

The Shield defeated Evolution in a pair of six-man tag team matches on pay-per-view, but the rivalry led to Seth Rollins turning on Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, thus ending the faction.

Four years later, The Shield is back together on Raw. Although Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose aren't currently advertised to be at SmackDown 1,000, another showdown between two of the greatest factions in WWE history would be an ideal way to ensure that the anniversary episode is a memorable one.

