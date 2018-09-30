Arnold Classic Europe 2018 Results: Winner, Highlights and Prize Money

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2018

HOSPITALET DE LLOBREGAT, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the Arnold Classic Europe 2018 held at the Fira Gran Via 2 on September 28, 2018 in Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain. (Photo by Robert Marquardt/Getty Images)
Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Michal Krizanek of Slovakia took the top prize in the bodybuilding category at the 2018 Arnold Classic Europe on Satuday.

The 28-year-old was crowned alongside four other winners in Barcelona, including classic bodybuilding winner Sergey Serechshev and men's physique winner Dmytro Horobets:

The competition's founder Arnold Schwarzenegger personally congratulated Krizanek on Twitter:

The competitors had put on quite the show for the film star and former politician:

Here's what they were competing for:

According to FitnessVolt, last year's bodybuilding winner Mamdouh Elssbiay won $40,000 for taking top spot in that competition, so Krizanek may have taken home a similar amount.

Meanwhile, Strongman winner Martin Licis won $10,000 for his efforts.

