Arnold Classic Europe 2018 Results: Winner, Highlights and Prize Money

Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Michal Krizanek of Slovakia took the top prize in the bodybuilding category at the 2018 Arnold Classic Europe on Satuday.

The 28-year-old was crowned alongside four other winners in Barcelona, including classic bodybuilding winner Sergey Serechshev and men's physique winner Dmytro Horobets:

The competition's founder Arnold Schwarzenegger personally congratulated Krizanek on Twitter:

The competitors had put on quite the show for the film star and former politician:

Here's what they were competing for:

According to FitnessVolt, last year's bodybuilding winner Mamdouh Elssbiay won $40,000 for taking top spot in that competition, so Krizanek may have taken home a similar amount.

Meanwhile, Strongman winner Martin Licis won $10,000 for his efforts.