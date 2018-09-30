Arnold Classic Europe 2018 Results: Winner, Highlights and Prize Money

Arnold Classic Europe 2018 Results: Winner, Highlights and Prize MoneySeptember 30, 2018
Michal Krizanek of Slovakia took the top prize in the bodybuilding category at the 2018 Arnold Classic Europe on Satuday.
The 28-year-old was crowned alongside four other winners in Barcelona, including classic bodybuilding winner Sergey Serechshev and men's physique winner Dmytro Horobets:
The competition's founder Arnold Schwarzenegger personally congratulated Krizanek on Twitter:
Arnold @Schwarzenegger
Congratulations to our 2018 @arnoldsports Europe Champion, Michal Križo Križánek! Check out more at my insta and Snapchat stories! https://t.co/TrGDuN3gdR
The competitors had put on quite the show for the film star and former politician:
Here's what they were competing for:
ArnoldSports @ArnoldSports
What’s on the line at @ArnoldClassicEu Elite Pro. #ArnoldClassic #ACE2018 @Schwarzenegger 🏆🥇💰 https://t.co/naHJjGXdsz
According to FitnessVolt, last year's bodybuilding winner Mamdouh Elssbiay won $40,000 for taking top spot in that competition, so Krizanek may have taken home a similar amount.
Meanwhile, Strongman winner Martin Licis won $10,000 for his efforts.
Watch the Ryder Cup on B/R Live 📺