WWE Must Convince Batista to Come Back Full Time for One Last Run

WWE

It's time WWE gave Batista the proper sendoff.

For a multitude of reasons. this never happened back in 2014. We know what did: Daniel Bryan.

But it is the right time for WWE to go all-in around Batista, who isn't your typical former star returning for one last shot at glory.

Like The Rock, Batista is a legitimate movie star out in Hollywood who could help bring more eyeballs to WWE, which is what makes the following so perplexing:

WWE botched the world out of his long-awaited return in 2014.

WWE hasn't shown much interest in bringing him back despite his obvious overtures.

Granted, that last point took an odd turn recently when WWE decided to announce Batista would show up as part of Evolution at SmackDown 1000:

So for those keeping count, Batista is returning with Evolution on...the blue brand? Evolution was hardly a staple of SmackDown at all, whereas Batista ran the whole show for years. And though it's hardly the strangest decision WWE has made lately, it's up there.

In fact, it almost sounds like a last-second decision so fans wouldn't be disappointed. After all, Batista had this to say prior to the announcement:

For years, Batista hasn't been shy about wanting to come back to WWE for another run because he simply loves professional wrestling.

Batista even got personal with it recently during an interview with WhatCulture: "I have to say that it's something I think about daily. I miss it daily. I love it. I have a passion for wrestling. I feel that at the core of me, that's just who I am. I'm a physical performer, and I miss it every day."

What fans want to see from a returning superstar who isn't part of the main-event scene is a love for the business. It's implied with guys like The Rock and The Undertaker. Outside of Bryan's momentum and terrible booking decisions from WWE to shove Batista down fan's throats the last time out, he looked gassed in the ring and didn't seem all-in on the role he was asked to play.

So yes, Batista's out-of-ring comments are something fans will appreciate, especially if WWE handles him the right way when he returns. Not only is he a proper hit of nostalgia, but he's also a big name whose presence creates some interesting angles for both himself and the rest of the roster.

As we start heading toward WrestleMania season, think about the non-title angles Batista could work against these potential opponents:

AJ Styles: Batista clashes with the new leader of the blue brand, who will happen to make all his moves look like a million bucks.

Triple H: The Game vents his frustration at a guy he helped build for years before the guy ran off to Hollywood.

Randy Orton: Old friends collide.

Braun Strowman: The aging Animal takes on the new monster in a last-ditch effort.

Samoa Joe: Imagine the amazing promos, not to mention the violence in the ring (seriously: please do this, WWE).

The Rock: Hollywood vs. Hollywood.

Brock Lesnar: These two have rarely crossed paths after starting together in OVW. What else needs said?

It goes on and on, but a Batista who can still go in the ring and has a passion for the business is a big deal for fans who want to see something fresh. And it's not like WWE is using all of its talent properly anyway, so why not give a great performer who isn't doing something meaningful a major match at a pay-per-view or even WrestleMania with someone who's not only a modern great but a Hollywood star as well?

We've been down this road before. There isn't any reason WWE can't go with a Goldberg-esque approach here from an in-ring standpoint. Batista's whole appeal is his powerful, snappy moves while dominating an opponent. The storytelling leading up to the matches is as simple as some of the ideas outlined above.

For whatever reason (though probably because he left the company in 2014), Batista and WWE have had a public courtship over the past few years. One side has done most of the talking and dominated the conversation, which is fine. No matter what the reason for keeping each other at arm's length, WWE has forgiven quite a bit more from other past performers than it will with Batista when he gets back.

So the odd one-off appearance for Batista at SmackDown 1000 should be anything but. It should instead serve as a launching pad to get The Animal back in the ring for an extended period of time—everybody wins.

And the clock is ticking. Batista has a self-imposed deadline, as he told Chad Dukes of 106.7 The Fan in April:

"I told them next year would be my last year. I'm turning 50 next year, I'd be willing to. I feel great. Physically, I'm in great shape. I've never let up on that. But I just don't want to be the old guy in the ring and I don't want to overstay my welcome. I just want to end my career the right way and next year will be the last opportunity, so if we can't make something happen by next year, then I'm just gonna officially hang it up."

Batista turns 50 on January 18. WrestleMania 35? April 7.