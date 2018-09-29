Christion Abercrombie Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Suffering Head Injury

BRADLEY LEEB/Associated Press

Tennessee State Tigers linebacker Christion Abercrombie underwent emergency surgery after suffering a head injury in Saturday's 31-27 defeat to the Vanderbilt Commodores, the Tennessean's Mike Organ reported.

Tennessee State head coach Rod Reed told reporters the injury happened shortly before halftime.

"He came to the sideline and just kind of collapsed there," Reed said.

Trainers and medical personnel gave Abercrombie oxygen on the sideline before placing him on a stretcher and taking him back for further evaluation.

