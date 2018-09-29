Christion Abercrombie Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Suffering Head Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2018

Illinois defensive lineman Christion Abercrombie (34) sits on the bench during an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Rutgers defeated Illinois 35-24. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)
BRADLEY LEEB/Associated Press

Tennessee State Tigers linebacker Christion Abercrombie underwent emergency surgery after suffering a head injury in Saturday's 31-27 defeat to the Vanderbilt Commodores, the Tennessean's Mike Organ reported.

Tennessee State head coach Rod Reed told reporters the injury happened shortly before halftime.

"He came to the sideline and just kind of collapsed there," Reed said.

Trainers and medical personnel gave Abercrombie oxygen on the sideline before placing him on a stretcher and taking him back for further evaluation.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

