Braun Strowman Featured in Trailer for New Will Ferrell Movie 'Holmes & Watson'

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sherlock Holmes and John Watson have matched wits with a number of criminal masterminds, but now they have to battle The Monster Among Men.

WWE superstar Braun Strowman was featured in the newest trailer for the film Holmes & Watson, which stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. In the trailer, Reilly smashes Strowman over the back with a chair, a scene not unlike what Strowman encounters every day in WWE (warning: post contains profanity):

Pro Wrestling Sheet shared Strowman's Instagram post addressing his role:

Strowman is at least the second wrestler to feature in a movie based on the legendary detective. The 2009 film Sherlock Holmes included Robert Maillet, who wrestled as Kurrgan in the WWF, as one of the henchmen.

Holmes & Watson will arrive in theaters Dec. 21.