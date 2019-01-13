Lane Johnson Reveals Alshon Jeffery Played in Eagles vs. Saints with Ribs Injury

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery played with cracked ribs in his team's 20-14 defeat Sunday to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson made the revelation to reporters after the game. Jeffery was aware of the injury after undergoing an MRI earlier in the week.

The veteran wideout was partially responsible for one of the game's biggest plays. A Nick Foles pass slipped through his hands late in the fourth quarter, and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore intercepted the throw to help New Orleans seal the win.

This isn't the first time Jeffery gutted through an injury in order to suit up for the Eagles. He played with a torn rotator cuff during his first season with Philadelphia, but he had the issue repaired in February when he underwent surgery following a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

Rehab from the procedure sidelined Jeffery for the first three games of the season before he returned to the field in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

In all, the 28-year-old posted 65 receptions for 843 yards and six touchdowns a year after he logged 57 catches for 789 yards and nine scores.