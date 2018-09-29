Dabo Swinney Says He'd Take Back QB Kelly Bryant After Trevor Lawrence Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2018

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, left, talks with Kelly Bryant (2) during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Miami in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Kelly Bryant's decision to transfer loomed large Saturday after Clemson Tigers starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered an injury against the Syracuse Orange.

At halftime, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney indicated he'd welcome Bryant back to the team.

"Heck yeah. I love that kid," Swinney said in an on-field interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe when asked about a possible Bryant return, per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

