Leonard Fournette Says He'll Return from Hamstring Injury vs. Jets

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette suggested in a Twitter post Friday night he's set to return from a hamstring injury for Sunday's Week 4 game against the New York Jets.

Fournette, who's listed as questionable on the Jags' injury report, said he's "thankful [and] happy to be back" in a since deleted tweet.

The 23-year-old LSU product was more reserved in his comments Friday.

"It's wait and see," he said, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. "It's just tricky. It's tricky with hamstrings. You can feel good one day, then something else might happen, you know what I mean? So it all depends. It all depends on you and your mindset."

Fournette tallied 41 yards on nine carries and 14 yards on three receptions before he left the team's season-opening victory over the New York Giants. He's missed the last two games.

Backup T.J. Yeldon has played well in the starter's absence. He's rushed for 153 yards on 31 attempts (4.9 yards per carry) for the NFL's 13th-ranked rushing offense.

Yeldon would once again receive a lion's share of the backfield work if Fournette isn't ready for Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Corey Grant and Brandon Wilds are the team's other options at the position.

Fournette, though, sounded optimistic about getting back on the field as the Jaguars seek a 3-1 start.