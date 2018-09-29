Yankees Break 1997 Mariners' MLB Single-Season Home Run Record vs. Red Sox

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Aaron Judge #99 and Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrate a home run hit by Judge in an interleague MLB baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on July 4, 2018 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. Yankees won 6-2. Both teams wore clothing and accessories to honor America during the Independence Day weekend games. (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

The New York Yankees broke the 1997 Seattle Mariners' record for the most home runs in a single season by an MLB team with a Gleyber Torres homer in the fourth inning Saturday during the Yanks' clash with the rival Boston Red Sox to give the club 265 in 2018.

The Yankees have enjoyed a balanced power surge all season.

Giancarlo Stanton leads the way with 37 home runs, but the Yanks feature six players with at least 20 homers and 12 have reached double-digits in taters. And it's fair to wonder whether they could have obliterated the record if Aaron Judge didn't miss almost 50 games because of injury.

The Bronx Bombers are no stranger to posting high home runs totals. The storied franchise owns six of the top 18 spots on the single-season list of most HRs by a team.

Now the question is whether that type of power output will translate to postseason success.

In June, Yankees manager Aaron Boone downplayed the idea the lineup was too reliant on the homers to generate offense.

"I think it's a silly argument, I really do," he told reporters. "Does it bother me? That does bother me, actually. If a great pitcher shuts us down, it's because a great pitcher shuts us down. He can shut down a team that doesn't hit home runs, too."

New York's playoff journey begins Wednesday night when it hosts the Oakland Athletics in the American League Wild Card Game.

The A's rank second in the AL in home runs, so it wouldn't be a surprise if a late-inning blast ends up making the difference in that win-or-go-home battle.

