Lakers News: Kurt Rambis Hired as Senior Basketball Adviser

The Los Angeles Lakers hired Kurt Rambis as a senior basketball adviser on Friday. 

Rambis will report to president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and "support the basketball operations and coaching staffs in their day-to-day functions."

"As a member of the Showtime Lakers, Kurt is a champion and knows how to win," Johnson said in a release. "He has been an integral part of the Lakers organization winning four NBA championships as a player and an additional four as a part of the staff. His insights and wide range of experiences will be a huge benefit to our operations."

Rambis spent nine seasons with the Lakers as a player, winning four NBA titles.

After his 14-year playing career, Rambis latched on with the Lakers as a presence in the front office and on the bench.

In all, Rambis spent 12 seasons as an assistant. He was also the team's interim head coach during the 1998-99 campaign after Del Harris was fired. 

His most extensive head-coaching experience, though, came with the Minnesota Timberwolves between 2009-11. However, those weren't prosperous years as Minnesota went 32-132 under his guidance. 

Most recently, Rambis spent four seasons as an associate head coach with the New York Knicks. Like during his time with the Lakers, Rambis served as the interim head coach after Derek Fisher was fired in February 2016. 

"I'm happy to welcome Kurt back to the organization," Lakers head coach Luke Walton said in the release. "Kurt's vast NBA experience and knowledge of the game will be a great asset to the team and I look forward to working with him again."

